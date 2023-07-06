Braves ace Max Fried to begin rehab assignment in Gwinnett Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Max Fried is getting closer and closer to taking the mound for the Braves.

Fried on Sunday will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Stripers host Omaha at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field that day.

It would seem logical that Fried would need a few rehab starts before joining the Braves. Perhaps he can return by the end of July.

The Braves certainly will not rush their ace. They’ll be cautious with him as he reaches the final stages of building up after a forearm strain sidelined him in May.

Most recently, Fried on Tuesday threw around 30 pitches in a live batting practice session at Progressive Field in Cleveland. This was his second time facing hitters since the Braves placed him on the injured list.

“Physically, feeling great,” Fried said after that. “Obviously a little rusty, but it’s just nice getting out there, getting on the mound, facing some hitters, getting some adrenaline going. Wait to see how I feel (Wednesday) and see what those next steps are.”

He felt well on Wednesday. Manager Brian Snitker said Fried’s next step would be to travel with the team to Tampa after Wednesday’s game versus Cleveland.

The Braves have an off day here before beginning a three-game series with the Rays on Friday. This will take them to the All-Star break.

Despite being without Fried and Kyle Wright for much of the season, the Braves’ starters have combined for a 3.74 ERA that leads the National League.

If all continues going well with Fried, the Braves won’t have to go much longer without their ace.