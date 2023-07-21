Braves ace Max Fried makes latest rehab start

MILWAUKEE — Max Fried on Friday completed his latest rehab start.

Now, we wait to see if it was his last before returning to the Braves’ starting rotation.

“We’ll just get him through (Friday) and then go from there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said ahead of Friday’s series opener at the Brewers. “... We’ll see how he comes out of (his start) and determine the next step after that.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Pitching in the first game of Triple-A Gwinnett’s doubleheader versus Norfolk, Fried allowed three runs on six hits over 3-1/3 innings. He served up two home runs. Fried struck out five batters and didn’t walk any.

The Braves planned for Fried to throw around 60 pitches, and he hurled 65. Of them, 46 were strikes.

It’s possible that Fried will need another rehab start. If he does not, he would be on regular rest to start Wednesday’s game in Boston. Of course, the Braves will continue to operate with caution as their ace returns from a forearm strain.

How much input will Fried have in his next step?

“I think Max understands that (the medical team) knows what they’re doing, and he’s gonna follow what they have planned for him,” Snitker said. “They trust what Max thinks. I don’t think he would disagree with anything that they have planned for him.”

On July 9, Fried made his first rehab start. He allowed one hit and issued two walks over 1-1/3 innings. He also struck out a batter. He threw 35 pitches.

On July 15, he started for High-A Rome and struck out three batters, with no walks, over three scoreless frames. He tossed 30 pitches.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

