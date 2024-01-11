BreakingNews
Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club holds winter banquet later this month

Parkview’s Colin Houck reacts after he scored a run during the sixth inning against Lowndes in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park last year in Atlanta. He was named the 2023 Metro Atlanta High School Player of the Year i(Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Nancy Badertscher
48 minutes ago

The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will host its 58th annual Gameboree winter banquet and fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The

theme is, “It’s More Than Just a Game.”

A gala reception, silent auction and raffle of Atlanta Braves memorabilia begins at 5 p.m. with the awards dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. Former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone will emcee the event. Timothy Miller will deliver the invocation.

file photo of Former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone who will emcee the event. (Photo by Phil Skinner)

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Dan Iassogna, an MLB umpire, and C.J. Stewart, founder of the non-profit organization L.E.A.D., will share their experiences in support of the theme. Braves Director of Minor League

Operations Ron Knight will present the Braves Minor League Awards to players via Zoom.

The 2023 Metro Atlanta High School Player of the Year is Colin Houck from Parkview High School. Charlie Condon from the University of Georgia will receive the Jason Varitek “Most Outstanding Scholar Athlete in Georgia Award.“

Phil Niekro College Scholarships will be awarded to the baseball programs at Albany State University and Oglethorpe University. The Luke Appling Nostalgia Award, the Walter Banks Spirit Award, and the Ivan Allen, Jr. “Mr. Baseball” Award will be announced at the banquet.

The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club is a non-profit organization that supports baseball at all

levels in the community. The ticket purchase deadline is Jan. 16, or until all seats are sold.

For more information and reservations, go to www.atl400.org.

Nancy Badertscher
