Ant-Man goes viral with dunk over John Collins

No intro needed, just watch and enjoy:
OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 https://t.co/PWvBFuQeOx pic.twitter.com/nwqjMf1JOh— NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024
Former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards with the slam over former Atlanta Hawk John Collins during the third quarter of Monday’s 114-104 victory by the Timberwolves over the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Collins and Edwards were both injured on the play.
Edwards dislocated his left ring finger after his hand collided with Collins’ cheekbone. He raced back to the locker room during a subsequent timeout, popped the finger back in place, got it taped up and returned to action.
Collins was ruled out for the entire fourth quarter while being evaluated for a possible concussion. His injury was later confirmed to be a head contusion.
