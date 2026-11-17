Ken Sugiura One more reason to like Georgia’s national-championship chances While earning a 9-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia has outscored its opponents in the first quarter by a stunning 129-14. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) attempts a pass during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens.(Jason Getz/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 44 minutes ago

ATHENS – Kirby Smart shared a little secret Monday. All the talk that coaches spout about how “we’ve got to start faster”? It’s bunk. “If a coach tells you he influences that, he’s a liar, because there’s no influence over that,” the Georgia coach said at his media availability at UGA’s Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. Related Story Georgia football remains on top of updated AP Poll Top 25 rankings November 16, 2026 It stands to reason. It’s not like taking control of a game early is some sort of secret uncovered by analytics. Every team in every sport in the world wants to start fast. “I’d say this,” former Georgia All-American offensive lineman and radio analyst Jon Stinchcomb told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “You can’t overestimate the advantage that it gives you, even if it’s psychological. … As a player, the momentum that you feel (with an early lead) and the uphill battle that you face when you’re on the receiving end of a team that gets off to a fast start, that is very real.”

In earning a 9-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia has excelled at it this season, outscoring its opponents in the first quarter by a stunning 129-14. The Bulldogs did it again this past Saturday, robbing Missouri’s soul by taking a 31-0 lead midway through the second quarter en route to a 48-21 rout at Sanford Stadium. In those first 23-plus minutes, Georgia amassed a 255-31 yardage advantage. As diehards know, it is a departure from the Bulldogs’ pattern of the past three seasons, the past two in particular. Georgia’s first-quarter scoring margin over the past four seasons. 2023: Plus-31.

2024: Minus-8.

2025: Plus-12. 2026: Plus-115. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, in eight consecutive games against power-conference opponents (and Notre Dame), Georgia failed to take a halftime lead, eventually winning five of them. It was before the 2025 season that Smart dismissed the supposed strategy of the fast start as “the most trivial thing ever said. Why would you not like a fast start?” Revisiting the topic Monday, he stayed with the same logic. “We’re not practicing any different than we have in the past,” he said. “We’re not preparing any different than we have in the past.” It’s just that they’re better, particularly on offense, with excellent quarterback Gunner Stockton in his second year as the Bulldogs starter and a cohesive offensive line.

“I would say we’re playing with confidence,” Smart said. “I would say that our quarterback is more experienced. I think a lot of your team flow, your start of those kinds of games goes with the age and maturity of your team.” While difficult to quantify, intangibles like energy and focus matter. “It’s really the mindset that you go out there on that field with,” said running back Nate Frazier, who scored three touchdowns against Missouri, two in the first quarter. “It’s how bad do you want it?” Related Story Georgia tailback Nate Frazier lifts ground game, responds to adversity November 16, 2026 It’s not like any of the past three Georgia teams were clods of pocket lint. The past two won the SEC and were top-four seeds in the College Football Playoff. The 2023 team would have made the CFP had the field been 12 teams and not four. But they didn’t necessarily overwhelm opponents from the start like this year’s team often has.

Even in the first quarters of games, when opponents are their freshest, depth or conditioning advantages have yet to assert themselves and game-plan wrinkles are still new, Georgia has often been the vastly better team. Even in their only loss, the Bulldogs had a 14-0 lead over Auburn before things went sideways. In the past three games since that loss, against Top-25 opponents Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri, Georgia has outscored the opposition in the first half by a combined 83-7. Related Story After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski? November 16, 2026 If you’re of the mind that this team has a better chance to claim Georgia’s fifth national championship and the third of the Smart era than the three previous editions, this might help explain what differentiates it from its immediate predecessors and likens it to the CFP championship teams. The first-quarter scoring margin of Smart’s two national-championship teams:

2021: Plus-138. 2022: Plus-102. “I think this is what Kirby was alluding to,” Stinchcomb said. “When you’ve got top talent, you seem to perform better. If you can win in the first three quarters and you’re having subs come in the game, that’s a pretty good indication that you’re just a better team.” Of course, as Smart likes to say, humility is a week away. This Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, the tides could shift and the Gamecocks could put the hammer down on the Bulldogs and force them to play from behind. And if that happens, of course, it will be the fault of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.