Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football remains on top of updated AP Poll Top 25 rankings The Bulldogs receive 58 of 70 first-place votes. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

The Week 12 AP Top 25 poll came out Monday instead of Sunday this week because of the delayed Ole Miss-Oklahoma game, so the Georgia Bulldogs had to wait a day to learn they had officially retained their No. 1 ranking. The Bulldogs stomped Missouri 48-21 on Saturday to move to 9-1 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. Georgia got 58 first-place votes in the AP poll, Utah got 10 and Notre Dame had two. Related Story Kirby Smart explains viral outburst before halftime of big Georgia win November 15, 2026 Following Georgia in the AP Top 25 is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, UCLA at No. 4 and Miami rounding out the Top 5.

Georgia quickly established itself as the superior team against Mizzou, jumping out to a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. The Bulldogs did a much better job of handling their No. 1 ranking compared to the Auburn game. Georgia lost 27-24 at home the last time it was No. 1. Georgia also maintained its No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll, which came out Sunday. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night.

With two games left in the season, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves well to get back into the College Football Playoff field.

But if Georgia is to win in the College Football Playoff, something it hasn’t done since the field expanded to 12 teams, Kirby Smart knows his team has to keep getting better. “The teams that tend to go the longest are the teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest,” Smart said. “We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterward. We have to stay levelheaded and get better. That is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They’re closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life and distractions just mount up.” Related Story Kirby Smart updates Georgia center position amid Drew Bobo injury November 15, 2026 Georgia will get a chance to show that this week against South Carolina. The Gamecocks dropped out of the rankings after their loss to Arkansas last week, a game in which they were without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll top 25 rankings for week 12 below.