Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart cites ‘energy, momentum’ in 48-21 Georgia win over Missouri Bulldogs race to 31-0 lead en route to decisive victory. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) runs the ball during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia defeated Missouri 48-21. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia took a decisive step forward toward the SEC Championship game with a 48-21 win over Missouri. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) raced to a 31-7 halftime lead over No. 22-ranked Missouri (6-4, 3-4), scoring the first 31 points on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. “Great start to the game, a lot of energy, our crowd helped us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his on-field ABC-TV postgame interview, referencing UGA outgaining Missouri 158 yards to 28 yards through the first 15 minutes of play. “I loved the way we started the game with momentum, an interception.”

Related Story Top-ranked Georgia thumps Missouri after jumping to early lead November 15, 2026 UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson picked off Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons on the first offensive play of the game and returned the pick 30 yards to the Tigers’ 7 to set up the first score of the game, a 4-yard Nate Frazier touchdown. Frazier led all rushers with 14 carries for 72 yards and scored three touchdowns. “I think all the backs did a great job,” Smart said. “Dwight (Phillips Jr.) has pushed through some pain, we’re trying to get Chauncey (Bowens) back. Guys are getting better in the backfield, but Nate has done a great job.”

Phillips had seven carries for 66 yards and Bowens made his return after missing four games with a foot injury, carrying once for a 5-yard touchdown.

Gunner Stockton enjoyed a proficient afternoon, completing 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown, adding an 8-yard rushing touchdown to give Georgia a 14-0 lead just 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Related Story Georgia football commit from Rabun Gap dies November 14, 2026 Craig Dandridge Jr. led all receivers with six catches for 85 yards, while transfer Isiah Canion caught his first pass since being sidelined by a leg injury the third game of the season at Arkansas, finishing with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Smart pulled Stockton after the first offensive play of the fourth quarter, giving backup Ryan Puglisi (2-of-2, 34 yards passing) valuable game reps. Georgia made wholesale changes after taking a 48-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and Missouri capitalized with a touchdown drive to close out the scoring with Simmons still at quarterback.

Related Story PHOTOS: UGA blows out Missouri November 15, 2026 Simmons, a projected first-round NFL pick, finished 17-of-25 passing for 175 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Georgia, which plays at No. 17 South Carolina (6-3, 4-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, outgained Missouri 468 yards to 286.