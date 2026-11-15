Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates Georgia center position amid Drew Bobo injury ‘Proud of Cortez (Smith) for stepping up (and) having an opportunity to play,’ Smart said. Share Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo blocks in an SEC football game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia won 27-8. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 52 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo for the first time this season on Saturday. The fifth-year offensive lineman missed the game with what Georgia coach Kirby Smart called a minor issue that has bothered him for weeks. Yet Georgia’s offense was able to keep things rolling against the Missouri Tigers, as it put up 48 points and 468 yards of offense in the win. Related Story Top-ranked Georgia thumps Missouri after jumping to early lead November 15, 2026 Cortez Smith started in place of Bobo. While Smart didn’t say much about Bobo and a possible return to play, the Georgia coach spoke highly of the second-year Bulldog.

“Proud of Cortez for stepping up (and) having an opportunity to play,” Smart said. “He works his tail off every day to get those opportunities.” Georgia is accustomed to life without Bobo, as he missed three games for the Bulldogs last season. Malachi Toliver started in his place last season. Gunner Stockton was unaffected by Bobo’s absence, completing 18 of 24 pass attempts for 252 yards. He threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well.

“I thought he did great,” Stockton said of Bobo. “You know, Drew, it was tough not having Drew out there, and he’s one of my best friends and on top of that, a really good center. I think Cortez did a really good job and I was excited to see that and I think he fought his butt off.”

Related Story Kirby Smart cites ‘energy, momentum’ in 48-21 Georgia win over Missouri November 15, 2026 While the Bulldogs did not have one of their most important players, Georgia did see a number of key contributors return to action against Missouri.

Chauncey Bowens got his first snaps back after suffering a foot injury against Vanderbilt. His lone carry went for a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. “Yeah, he pushes every day. I thought he had a better week of practice. I think he will tell you that he’s not 100%. He’s pushing to go and get better,” Smart said of Bowens. “He brings a physicality to us that we really don’t have, you know, that size back. But we keep wanting to get him more healthy and getting back to his old self. And he was much closer this week than he was in previous weeks.”

Tight end Elyiss Williams missed Georgia’s win over Ole Miss. He returned to his usual role, catching a pass for nine yards. Williams did have a holding penalty on Georgia’s opening drive of the third quarter that ended in a field goal. Defensive back Tyriq Green played for the first time since suffering a foot injury against Western Kentucky. In addition to getting snaps at safety in the fourth quarter, Green did have a punt return go for eight yards but muffed his second opportunity.

Related Story Kirby Smart says Marcellus Young Casario was ‘always smiling, always positive’ November 15, 2026 Defensive lineman Joshua Horton was able to play for Georgia after being listed as a game-time decision entering the contest. Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover left the game in the fourth quarter. He did not return, but it was more because of the score than to injury. Georgia will have its final SEC game next week as the Bulldogs visit South Carolina. Thanks to a comfortable margin of victory, Georgia was able to pull many of its most important contributors early in the win.