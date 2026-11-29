Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart calls out potential ‘energy vampires’ in transfer portal UGA coach talks seniors, Glenn Schumann, SEC championship game and more. Share Georgia coach Kirby Smart (right) argues with an official about a call against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 63-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 39 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia does not take many players out of the transfer portal. Kirby Smart’s comments on the roster-building tool after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech perfectly sum up why. “We don’t take kids out of the transfer portal that aren’t really good kids,” Smart said after Georgia’s 63-0 victory. “They gotta be culture builders, not culture destroyers. I don’t need energy vampires. I’m looking for guys that wanna be here, buy into our culture. “We spell that out pretty clearly to them before they come, and most of the time, it spooks them off — that or money. One of the two things they don’t come for.”

Related Story Georgia Tech football’s rivalry drought continues as gap with UGA grows November 29, 2026 Smart didn’t just discuss the transfer portal following Georgia’s dominant win over the rival Yellow Jackets. He touched on the seniors, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and the upcoming SEC championship game against Texas. Below is a full transcript of Smart’s remarks. Opening statement:

“Yeah, what a great atmosphere and fan base. I really appreciate them coming out. I was worried about the attendance because of the Thanksgiving break and a lot of the students being away. Today was all about honoring our seniors and the work they put in. We talked about honor their work, honor their work all week. I thought that if you want to honor somebody’s work, you can’t talk about it. You can’t put it in words, you’ve got to put it in action. I thought that our guys put it into action. I was really pleased with the start of the second half, the way they came out and stayed playing physical. We got to play a lot of players, that was very beneficial. Excited about the opportunity to play in the last SEC championship next week. So very proud of our guys. This needs to be about the Gunners (Gunner Stockton) and the Jordan Halls and the guys that have been part of this, Earnest Greene, just guys that have really competed their tail off for Georgia for a long time and given so much. Kyron Jones, a guy dealing with injuries that meant so much to this program in terms of toughness, and they’ve led this program. So today was about honoring them, and I thought they did that.”

On why Stockton is worthy of Heisman consideration: “Well, because he’s done it. I mean, a lot of people base the Heisman on statistics. I think when you look at him across the board, statistically, he’s been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, if not the most. He’s done it for a really good football team. He’s done it consistently over time. He’s a selfless player, he’s not a self-promoter. He does whatever is asked of him from an offensive standpoint. He leads his team, and he’s really good at what he does. I’m very excited that he gets those opportunities, certainly deserving of those opportunities. A lot of times, people outside our power make those decisions. I don’t even know really what it’s based on. It’s hard to argue with what he’s done.” On what he’s learned about this team since the beginning of the season: “Yeah, executing at a much higher level, efficient, physical, good practice team. Good walk-through team, attention to detail team, good leadership team. Some areas we can still clean up. I wish we could make some more plays on special teams and things. But really proud of the team they’re becoming.”

On the emotions that will come to mind when he thinks of this senior class:

“Probably the bounce back. Not the kind of performance that you want to have at home against Auburn, the way they responded to that. People forget that that was a 14-day layoff, 13-day layoff, whatever it was. So a lot of times, you go into an off week, it just ruins the mood, right? It’s a hard, long week because you’re coming off of the loss, and you don’t get the feeling of a win. This team didn’t do that, and the coaching staff didn’t do that. Nobody went negative, nobody yelled and screamed. We just said, ‘Let’s go to work.’ I’m most proud of the way the seniors bought into that.” Related Story 2002 SEC championship game win changed the way Georgia fans viewed the program November 29, 2026 On how important TE Lawson Luckie’s leadership has been to this team: “Can’t put into value or words what Lawson Luckie’s meant, Drew Bobo’s meant, Gunner, Earnest, Jordan. A lot of guys that have sacrificed so much, Terrell Foster. I mean, every one of those guys that walked out on that field. There’s a lot of them that you guys don’t know, that they’ve taken over 2,000 reps, (Henry) Peagler. This kid is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around. It’s what it’s about that we still have kids like that. It’s a crying shame that college football won’t have kids like that anymore, because you don’t have an opportunity to put them on your roster. But tonight was about kids that love the game of football, kids that love Georgia and kids playing their last game in a really special stadium.” On Nate Frazier after his ankle injury:

“He’s dealing with an ankle, is all I can tell you. Didn’t even really try to bring him back, sent him to get X-rays done. X-rays didn’t show much, so he’s dealing with an ankle is all I can tell you.”

On the emotions for the seniors: “Thankful, thankful. Very thankful for the young men and the parents who trusted those seniors with us. And there’s this fifth-year group, there’s a fourth-year group. And, honestly, the group that probably gets most forgotten is there’s probably some third-year guys in there that are having tough decisions to come (back). But I wish they could get honored some way too, because it might be their last game in there. And that’s good for them, and that’s good for Georgia if it is. But they get skipped over, because it’s taboo to talk about. But they are great players, who have dedicated a lot as well.” On what the defense will look like with Schumann splitting responsibilities: “It won’t look any different.” On freshman running backs Nick Peal and Jae Lamar:

“Yeah, they keep getting better. They keep getting better, they need to keep getting better. They’re working hard, they compete, they take reps. Those guys are rolling, really proud of Jae and how hard he ran.” On how close this team is to being perfect: “Perfect does not exist, and that’s the hype machine. Because we’ve got flaws and mistakes and errors we make every weekend, week out. Look, we were a more physical team, we’re physically dominant. So when you’re physically dominant, you can get away with things you can’t normally get away with. And we dominated the line of scrimmage. Look, they’re down two quarterbacks, let’s call it what it is. I mean, they’re down two quarterbacks, it’s really hard to have an offense when you’re down two quarterbacks. In this day and age, when your team has got the record they have and there’s no hope of a bowl game, it’s hard to put a team out there. That’s what’s sad about it, because kids start thinking about themselves, they start thinking about what they can do. So it’s a tough deal for their coaching staff and their kids to deal with when you don’t have a guy that’s played quarterback. Their first- and second-string quarterbacks out. So let’s don’t get ahead of ourselves here and start talking about perfection. We don’t wanna be, we’re not gonna ever be perfect, OK? We wanna be tough, physical, and we wanna be excellent in effort. But perfection is an unattainable goal.” On the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry and what it means to this team: “We educate about the rivalry, we educate them. But it’s hard to say what the meaning is of this thing, because kids are in and out so much. I mean, we try to explain to our kids what it’s about, the history of it, what it means to so many people. But ultimately, that lies within each person, how important is it to you? That’s why it was never about the rivalry this week, it was never about the streak, it was never about state championship. It was about honor their work. If you can’t honor the work of the men in this room, who got rods in their legs, who got spine issues, who got foot injuries, then you probably shouldn’t be in this room. You don’t wanna honor their work with the way you play. There’s no team concept to this.”

On the traits that will make Schumann a good head coach: “He’s intelligent, he’s hardworking, he’s a relentless, good recruiter, good teacher. Glenn has done a phenomenal job here, his family has been phenomenal here. It was his last time being in that stadium too, and I know it’s emotional for him. He wants nothing more than to do right by these kids, which is dedicate every waning second he has to making sure that our defense is continuing to get better. And, look, Glenn doesn’t do it by himself, guys. There’s a good coaching staff in that room, and those guys help him. He knows that. So, Glenn will be successful because he’s hardworking and works really hard at this.” On Georgia getting its first shutout of the season: “Yeah, it was great. It was great. Probably telling, too, you know, that that offense struggled late against the twos and threes — that they didn’t have all the weapons.” On how quickly Georgia will begin discussing Texas:

“Yeah, we’re gonna do exactly like we do every week: We’re gonna wake up in the morning, we’re gonna grade this tape, we’re gonna put it away and we’re gonna start on Texas. So there’ll be a lot of discussion about Texas tomorrow because they are our next opponent.” On why LB Gabe Harris Jr. did not play: “We held Gabe, and just precautionary reasons. It was something that we needed to do for him.” On challenging the team despite the media hype: “We don’t care what the media says, unfortunately. You might find value in what you say, but I don’t. I currently find value in the work we do, and I go by how the kids practice, not what you guys say about them. I think what you guys might say might affect them, but it don’t affect us or how we work. We’re gonna work the same way, and we’re gonna be really consistent in how we do it. And that’s not gonna change regardless of who the opponent is.”

On how this Georgia team matches up to other UGA teams that have played for the SEC title: “Yeah, I don’t know. It’s a hard question to answer. I’ve stated my piece: I don’t think any of these teams are as good as the older teams. I just don’t think they are because I think the other ones had more depth. So it’s all relative to who you play.” On where backup QB Ryan Puglisi has grown the most from Game 1 this season to now: “Confidence. I think he understands the offense. He goes out with the confidence that he can execute. You know, there’s thousands and thousands of reps taken that we don’t see in practice, so they’ve given him confidence to go out and play in the game. I mean, you do something tons of times, you get better at it. And he’s gotten better at it. There’s still some things he did that I’m disappointed in — his eyes in the wrong spot, changing protection the wrong way, checking runs the wrong way. But I’m glad he had some success and got to go out and play.” On if he believes this team is rising at the right time:

“I hope so. I hope so. I don’t know. It’s hard to measure today. I don’t know if that’s a measure more off of the previous weeks we’ve had and getting better. You know, it’s hard to discern whether something’s rising or something else is dropping, and you can’t measure that sometimes. I don’t know. “I think people struggle in this day and age to finish out November and December when they don’t have as much hope. And if you have hope, then you can improve. And, you know, we’ve still got hope. We still got improvement to be done.” On WR London Humphreys and S Khalil Barnes and what he looks for in transfers: “Yeah, we’ve got some great kids. We don’t take kids out of the transfer portal that aren’t really good kids. They gotta be culture builders, not culture destroyers. I don’t need energy vampires. I’m looking for guys that wanna be here, buy into our culture. “We spell that out pretty clearly to them before they come, and most of the time, it spooks them off — that or money. One of the two things they don’t come for. I’d rather find out what was their purpose in coming here? Because you’re not gonna come here and be just the center of attention and the glamor. The glamour is on the hard work the players put in, the program, the organization, the wins, the O-line, the D-line. That’s where the glamour is. It’s not gonna be a place you come to be a celebrity. I mean, you come here, and you work hard, and you win, and you play with toughness, and you practice hard.