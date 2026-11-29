Georgia Bulldogs 2002 SEC championship game win changed the way Georgia fans viewed the program Giving Mark Richt his flowers for the Bulldogs’ SEC championship game history. Share Then-Georgia coach Mark Richt celebrates with players in the final seconds of the 2002 SEC championship game. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

By Brandon Adams 24 minutes ago

Georgia’s journey to its first SEC championship game win in 2002 began the year before — on October 6, 2001, to be specific. That was the day Georgia won at Tennessee in what became known as the “Hobnail Boot” game. It was, at that point, the most important day for UGA in my lifetime. I had grown up listening to audio cassette tapes from my grandfather that had the best play-by-play calls from the Bulldogs’ legendary former broadcaster, Larry Munson. Those memorable moments were all from games from an era that I wasn’t old enough to remember. I often wondered when, or if, I’d ever get to hear Munson make a great call from a game I was able to watch.

On that day in Knoxville, I finally got my chance. Related Story Weekend Predictions: It could be rancid Rivalry Week for Georgia Tech November 26, 2026 It’s difficult to overstate what that win against the Vols meant for fans like me. It completely transformed our belief about what Georgia could be, and it helped soothe many years of disappointment. The first SEC championship game took place in 1992. UGA could’ve played in that game, but it lost an early-season heartbreaker to Tennessee, in part, because it had six turnovers. That was the Vols’ third straight win against Georgia. They would go on to beat UGA in each of the next seven seasons. Over that same span, the Bulldogs also lost to Florida nine times.

Florida and Tennessee combined to win seven SEC championship games during that era.

In other words, the first decade of the SEC championship was one of futility for Georgia. The fact that the game moved to Atlanta in 1994 only made UGA’s shortcomings harder to accept. The yearly event took place just 70 miles from UGA’s campus, but the actual distance between it and the Bulldogs felt almost immeasurable. Related Story Why Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘circles’ Georgia Tech game on the schedule November 25, 2026 The Hobnail Boot changed all that. Suddenly, it seemed possible that UGA could dare to be as good as its rivals. 2001 was Mark Richt’s first year as coach at Georgia. The Bulldogs never matched the magic of the last-second win against Tennessee at any point during the rest of that season, but it planted a seed that carried over to the following year. Georgia was ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 in 2002, and it started the season with close wins against Clemson and at South Carolina before going on the road in early October to beat Alabama in a game in which former Auburn coach Pat Dye had openly questioned whether the Bulldogs were “man enough” to handle the Crimson Tide.

Almost exactly a year after the Hobnail Boot at Tennessee, Richt’s team had earned another statement win in a hostile environment. However, the best was still yet to come.

UGA had a chance to clinch its first trip to the SEC championship game by beating Auburn on Nov. 16, but Georgia got off to a slow start against the Tigers — trailing 14-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs mounted a second-half comeback, capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Greene to Michael Johnson on fourth and 15 with 1:25 left in the game. UGA would get one more defensive stop to secure a 24-21 victory that gave them the SEC East crown and a spot in the game they had yearned to be part of for the previous 10 years. Georgia’s SEC championship game opponent was Arkansas. The game was anticlimactic. After two years, of nail-biting wins for Richt that allowed for dramatic calls from Munson, there would be no theatrics this time. UGA beat the Razorbacks in a laugher, 30-3. The Bulldogs went 13-1 that season. If there had been a College Football Playoff back then, they would’ve been part of it. It was said at the time that Richt had “blown the lid off” the expectations for Georgia. The years that followed seemed to confirm that.

UGA went back to the SEC championship game again in 2003 and won it again in 2005. In total, Richt’s teams played in the SEC championship five times — a remarkable feat given the drought that preceded his arrival.