Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart, SEC coaches weigh in on new culture, abundance of injuries Smart said Georgia’s national title teams were ‘hungrier’ than teams in today’s NIL era. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier (right) has played the past two games after missing two games with a rib injury. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 51 minutes ago

ATHENS — People say money changes everything, and that’s certainly been the case in college football since the adoption of an unrestricted transfer policy and Name, Image, and Likeness earning opportunities. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the quiet part out loud when asked about a growing number of injuries in the SEC sidelining players. Related Story Kirby Smart now at Steve Spurrier’s level in the Georgia-Florida rivalry November 2, 2026 “I think about the teams we had in 2021 and 2022 and how physical they were and how they practiced, and we can’t even get close to that now,” Smart said. “Is it a different culture that guys don’t want to as much? I don’t know because they were definitely hungrier because there was a motivation to make it. You know, a lot of these guys, honestly, they make more than I made until I was 40. So it’s just a different day and age.”

It’s a fair point to consider when discussing possible reasons for the proliferation of injuries this season. To Smart’s point, former Georgia star and Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter returned from a sprained knee (MCL) in 2022 and played a season-high 48 snaps in the Bulldogs’ classic 27-13 win over Tennessee in a game pitting two teams with No. 1 rankings. NIL legislation allowing student-athletes to be paid passed the previous offseason, before players’ salaries ballooned to the point that some programs are reportedly carrying payrolls of more than $40 million and $50 million. Smart has players like Carter on his current team, like All-American safety KJ Bolden, who returned to action for the 27-8 win over Florida on Saturday after missing the previous game against Auburn with a lower leg injury.

“Really was proud of him. He didn’t have to play in the game — he wanted to play in the game,” Smart said after the win over the Gators. “This day and age, you’ve got guys that they might think twice about playing. I think he is a warrior, he is a competitor. He’s everything you want on your team.”

To be clear, playing hurt and playing injured are two different things, but the line can easily blur when a player is making a comfortable amount of money or is overly conscientious about protecting his future earnings potential. Related Story Georgia opens as favorite in a stadium Kirby Smart has yet to conquer November 1, 2026 Smart said he’s talked to several coaches about it and can only speculate at the moment, but “everybody’s practicing less, but everybody’s getting injured more, and it doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t add up.” Smart added at his Monday news conference that roster restrictions that came as a result of the House vs. NCAA settlement in June 2025 might also play a role. “I think the amount of work you do gets poured on less people,” Smart said, “and it can cause injuries to go up.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables suggested the same thing Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference, saying, “We don’t have that same depth for practicing and training.”

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel pointed to the abundance of talent in the league colliding each week as likely taking a toll. “This league, the speed, the power, the athleticism you’re facing, the type of contact you get play in, play out, every week inside of this league,” Heupel said on the teleconference, “I think it’s just the quality of athletes, the type of contact that you encounter every play inside of this league. … The quality of players has continued to increase across the board.” And as Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer noted, many of those front-line players are on the field all four quarters with few substitutions because of the parity in the SEC. “Every team is going to go through (attrition). You’re playing very physical football teams at a high level,” DeBoer said, “(and) a lot of times playing for four full quarters with the competitiveness that happens in the SEC.”

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer echoed those thoughts and added another twist this season with players getting less recovery time.