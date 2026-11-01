A cheerleader runs with a flag during an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Austin Peay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Sept. 11, 2021. (Bruce Newman/AP File)

Smart has won in all of the SEC stadiums he has coached in except for Ole Miss’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium and LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Smart has won in all of the SEC stadiums he has coached in except for Ole Miss’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium and LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has won in every SEC stadium he has led Georgia into over the past 10 1/2 seasons except for two — and the stadium the Bulldogs will be playing in on Saturday is one of them.

Georgia, fresh off its 27-8 win over Florida, travels to play an Ole Miss team that’s coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn and fighting for its College Football Playoff life.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) are a 3.5-point favorite over the Rebels (6-2, 4-2) in the 7:30 p.m. game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

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The last time Georgia played in Oxford, Mississippi — Nov. 9, 2024 — the Rebels literally ran the Bulldogs off the field, winning 28-10 before fans stormed the field.