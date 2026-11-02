Kirby Smart updates injury status of Dwight Phillips, Ellis Robinson

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. runs past Florida cornerback Cormani McClain for a first down during their Saturday game in Atlanta. Georgia defeated Florida 27-8. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Georgia running back has needed medical attention in each of the team’s past two games.

The Georgia running back has needed medical attention in each of the team’s past two games.

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on running back Dwight Phillips Jr.

Phillips left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Florida.

“He’s fine. Dwight’s fine,” Smart said. “I think he was more tired than hurt.”

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Phillips tied Nate Frazier with a game-high 67 rushing yards. He had nine touches before exiting the game.

The Georgia running back has needed medical attention in each of the team’s past two games. Phillips did exit the Auburn game briefly after colliding with the bench.

Chauncey Bowens was initially listed as questionable on the availability report last week before being ruled out. He has not played since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 3.