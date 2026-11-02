Kirby Smart updates injury status of Dwight Phillips, Ellis Robinson

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on running back Dwight Phillips Jr.
Phillips left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Florida.
“He’s fine. Dwight’s fine,” Smart said. “I think he was more tired than hurt.”
Phillips tied Nate Frazier with a game-high 67 rushing yards. He had nine touches before exiting the game.
The Georgia running back has needed medical attention in each of the team’s past two games. Phillips did exit the Auburn game briefly after colliding with the bench.
Chauncey Bowens was initially listed as questionable on the availability report last week before being ruled out. He has not played since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 3.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Ellis Robinson left Saturday’s game in the second quarter.
After the win over Florida, Smart said Robinson tweaked his knee.
“I thought he got hit right on the knee,” Smart said. “But we don’t really know. Don’t think there was anything structurally wrong. It just tightened up on him. It looked like a charley horse or a bruise.”
Smart said Monday that Robinson looks “good,” but that Georgia will know more after Monday’s practice.
Braylon Conley replaced Robinson in Georgia’s lineup. He picked up his first career interception when he picked off Florida cornerback Tramell Jones in the end zone.
“It was so good, man, I’m just happy for him, man, so that was good,” Demello Jones said of Conley’s interception.
Jones also had an interception against Florida, as did Robinson.
Wide receiver Isiah Canion dressed out for Georgia but did not play against Florida.
Canion missed Georgia’s previous four games with a knee injury. He had a noticeable brace on his right knee.
Smart said Georgia’s biggest challenge to this point is staying healthy on a week-to-week basis.
The SEC will put out an availability report on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.
Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.
Georgia football injury report
- Ellis Robinson (knee)
- Wide receiver Isiah Canion (knee)
- Running back Chauncey Bowens (foot)
- Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee)
- Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (collarbone)
- Safety Tyriq Green (ankle)