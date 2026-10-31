ATLANTA — Georgia planted its flag atop the SEC and moved a step closer to a return to the league’s championship game with an 27-8 win over Florida.
Gunner Stockton was 13-of-23 passing for 101 yards and had 12 carries for 45 yards for the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) in their win over the 14th-ranked Gators (5-3, 3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Stockton entered the day second in the nation in pass efficiency and tied for eighth among Heisman Trophy favorites, at +5000 per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
The win puts Georgia in an advantageous position tied atop the SEC with Kentucky as the Bulldogs next head to Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2) to play the 12th-ranked Rebels at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.
The first College Football Playoff Rankings, which will determine the 12-team field, will be released at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Georgia held a commanding halftime lead of 24-0, scoring 17 of their points off Florida turnovers, perhaps most pivotal being Chris Cole’s 66-yard scoop-and-score in the final minute of the first half.
UGA defensive end Quintavius Johnson triggered the play, hitting Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. three yards in the backfield for the strip sack, leading to Cole’s touchdown with 29 seconds left in the half.
Jones had come on in relief of starter Aaron Philo, who was intercepted on two of Florida’s first three offensive series.
It was Georgia’s sixth consecutive win in the annual rivalry series, the longest UGA win streak over the Gators since coach Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row between 1978-1983.
The teams’ first-ever meeting in Atlanta came on account of Jacksonville’s “Stadium of the Future” undergoing a $1.4-billion renovation.
The game had previously been played in Jacksonville every year dating back to 1933 with the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons, when the game was played at campus locations while the Gator Bowl underwent a two-year renovation.
Next season’s game Georgia-Florida game will be played in Tampa before returning to Jacksonville in 2028.