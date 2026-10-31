Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (8) celebrates after he made an interception during the second quarter against Florida in their SEC football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It was the Bulldogs’ sixth consecutive win in the annual rivalry series.

It was the Bulldogs’ sixth consecutive win in the annual rivalry series.

ATLANTA — Georgia planted its flag atop the SEC and moved a step closer to a return to the league’s championship game with an 27-8 win over Florida.

Gunner Stockton was 13-of-23 passing for 101 yards and had 12 carries for 45 yards for the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) in their win over the 14th-ranked Gators (5-3, 3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Stockton entered the day second in the nation in pass efficiency and tied for eighth among Heisman Trophy favorites, at +5000 per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The win puts Georgia in an advantageous position tied atop the SEC with Kentucky as the Bulldogs next head to Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2) to play the 12th-ranked Rebels at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.