Kirby Smart has been surgical over his 11 seasons in flipping the script in the Florida rivalry. He came into last weekend’s contest with the Gators holding an 8-2 all-time record against Georgia’s most hated rival. The Bulldogs also had a five-game win streak.
The average margin of victory had been 18.9 points across those eight wins.
It was fitting to see Smart’s Bulldogs win their sixth straight against the Gators by 19 on Saturday. The venue might have changed, but the 27-8 final margin looked the same as the rivalry has gone since his first season at UGA in 2016.
Smart didn’t celebrate this time the way he’s done in the past in Jacksonville. He did his postgame on-field interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, then found his wife Mary Beth for a kiss and then started slapping the backs of his players, most notably junior safety KJ Bolden, freshman DE Khamari Brooks and senior safety Khalil Barnes, among others.
He looked like an oral surgeon. Just finishing another yearly removal of Gator teeth in this series.
With this win, he took another step closer to Steve Spurrier territory in the rivalry’s all-time history. Smart and Spurrier have a lot in common there, besides a visor on game day.
Both are alums of their respective program. Smart is in his 11th season at Georgia. It’s hard to believe Spurrier only had 12 dominant seasons with the Gators from 1990-2001.
It depends on one’s point of view, but both can be seen as drought-breakers or drought-makers in the annual contest.
Before Spurrier took over at his alma mater, Georgia had won 13 of the last 16 meetings in the series from 1974 to 1989. That was thanks to a great run led by Hall of Fame UGA coach Vince Dooley.
Spurrier quickly reversed that trend in “Fun and Gun” fashion. His Gator teams won 11 of their 12 meetings against UGA. The average victory margin was 24 points.
Florida then continued that momentum, winning 10 of the next 15 meetings after Spurrier left. That’s with coaches like Jim McElwain, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp and Ron Zook.
All told, Spurrier set the tone for a surge that saw Florida beat Georgia 21 times across 26 years. That includes a generation of fans who saw the Dawgs beat Florida only three times over 20 very long seasons.
No wonder Corey Smith sang these lines about the series in the song “ Every Dawg Has Its Day” about the rivalry:
A long ride back from Jacksonville