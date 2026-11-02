“That’s what it was,” Spurrier said to the publication. “I was just trying to get even. They’d beaten us so many times. I was tired of losing to them.”

Smart being on the field for Georgia in that 1995 beating had to stoke his fire as he faced the Gators, both as a player and a coach. Spurrier got another cold dish of his own revenge.

That night also planted the seed for Smart’s future meetings with the Gators.

Smart had seven tackles and two interceptions in that 20-point win in 1997. Florida came in as 20-point favorites, but the Dawgs won by 20.

UGA lost by 31 when Smart was a senior, but he returned to the rivalry as an assistant in 2005. The Dawgs lost both that one and his first outing as head coach in 2016.

Georgia then firmly took hold of the rivalry in 2017 after the Dawgs routed Florida 42-7. The third-ranked Dawgs led 35-0 at the end of the third quarter. Florida and coach Jim McElwain agreed to part ways in the days that followed.

McElwain would become the first of four Florida head coaches tasked with keeping pace with Smart’s Georgia teams. That includes one interim coach. None of them did.

Jon Sumrall is now the fifth Florida coach that Smart has beaten.

“Kirby has the same desire to beat Florida that Spurrier did Georgia,” Abolverdi said. “He’s probably talking a bunch in the locker room about being so glad they beat those guys, but he doesn’t get really zingy at pressers with Florida the way that Spurrier did with Georgia.”

Smart flipped the script on that, too. That was evident after a media member asked Smart in the post-game presser if he enjoys the wins as much as he used to.

“Like I used to?” Smart said on Saturday night. “When did I celebrate them and not go to the next one? I don’t know what you’re referencing. I enjoy this win just as much as I did the first one over them. Whenever that was. It’s not like it’s, ‘Oh, it is more sweet because it’s Florida.’ It is sweet because it is an SEC victory. It moves us closer to a goal. I’m happy for these kids in there. It’s not about me.”

Smart and Spurrier both show a healthy dose of respect for one another. Spurrier has recently begun advocating for Smart’s place in SEC history and his standing among the league’s all-time great coaches.

The two gentlemen had fun capturing the rivalry’s essence at the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Awards earlier this year.

Smart had seven tackles and two interceptions in that 20-point win in 1997. Florida came in as 20-point favorites, but the Dawgs won by 20.

UGA lost by 31 when Smart was a senior, but he returned to the rivalry as an assistant in 2005. The Dawgs lost both that one and his first outing as head coach in 2016.

Georgia then firmly took hold of the rivalry in 2017 after the Dawgs routed Florida 42-7. The third-ranked Dawgs led 35-0 at the end of the third quarter. Florida and coach Jim McElwain agreed to part ways in the days that followed.

McElwain would become the first of four Florida head coaches tasked with keeping pace with Smart’s Georgia teams. That includes one interim coach. None of them did.

Jon Sumrall is now the fifth Florida coach that Smart has beaten.

“Kirby has the same desire to beat Florida that Spurrier did Georgia,” Abolverdi said. “He’s probably talking a bunch in the locker room about being so glad they beat those guys, but he doesn’t get really zingy at pressers with Florida the way that Spurrier did with Georgia.”

Smart flipped the script on that, too. That was evident after a media member asked Smart in the post-game presser if he enjoys the wins as much as he used to.

“Like I used to?” Smart said on Saturday night. “When did I celebrate them and not go to the next one? I don’t know what you’re referencing. I enjoy this win just as much as I did the first one over them. Whenever that was. It’s not like it’s, ‘Oh, it is more sweet because it’s Florida.’ It is sweet because it is an SEC victory. It moves us closer to a goal. I’m happy for these kids in there. It’s not about me.”

Smart and Spurrier both show a healthy dose of respect for one another. Spurrier has recently begun advocating for Smart’s place in SEC history and his standing among the league’s all-time great coaches.