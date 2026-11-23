Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football coach Kirby Smart coy about possible Drew Bobo return Bobo, the Bulldogs’ starting center, has missed two games with a back injury. Share Georgia center Drew Bobo prepares to snap the ball against Florida in the second half of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

ATHENS — There will be no official availability report this week for Georgia. The Bulldogs take on ACC foe Georgia Tech, and the SEC doesn’t mandate injury reports ahead of nonconference games. That means there will be more mystery around who is healthy for Georgia heading into Saturday’s game. Center Drew Bobo has missed the past two games with a back injury. Bobo had been questionable for much of last week before being downgraded to out on Saturday against South Carolina. “We thought he would be really close to playing last week,” Smart said. “We think he’ll be able to play this week, and we’re day-to-day with Drew.”

Related Story Measuring SEC title game candidates Texas, Tennessee and Alabama November 23, 2026 ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the Georgia-South Carolina game that Georgia hoped to get Bobo back for the SEC championship game. Smart said he had no idea where Fowler got that information from. With Bobo out, Cortez Smith replaced him once again. Georgia ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“The environment, it was tough,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “You know, it was loud, but (Smith) did a good job of communicating. Obviously he’s been playing hard. You know, it’s tough not having Bobo out there. He’s one of my friends. But Cortez, he’s doing a great job and he’s fun to play with.”

Related Story Georgia head coach Kirby Smart downplays Glenn Schumann-Florida State rumors November 23, 2026 Georgia was also without linebacker Amaris Williams and wide receiver Landon Roldan against South Carolina. Williams has not played in a game this year because of a knee injury, while Roldan injured his ankle in practice last week.

The Bulldogs know they have another game following the contest against Georgia Tech after clinching a spot in the SEC championship. Georgia does not yet know who it will play, but the Bulldogs expect it to be a physical and rugged game. “I look at things through, who am I worried about this week?” Smart said. “Who do we got our bullseye on, and what are we focused on?”

Related Story Here’s how Georgia reacted to clinching a spot in the SEC championship game November 22, 2026 It will be worth watching to see if anyone is held out of the Georgia Tech game to better prepare for the SEC championship, and a likely College Football Playoff run. In 2023, Georgia held out Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Tate Ratledge against the Yellow Jackets after having already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game.