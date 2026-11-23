ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone what Glenn Schumann is going through.
Schumann, the current Georgia defensive coordinator, finds himself at the center of rumors surrounding the Florida State head-coach opening, with multiple outlets reporting that he is the focus of the search.
Similarly, Smart had to juggle being Alabama’s defensive coordinator when the Georgia head coaching job was open after the Bulldogs parted ways with Mark Richt following the 2015 season.
Monday, Smart kept his comments brief about Schumann and the speculation surrounding the Georgia defensive coordinator job.
“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”
The Bulldogs face the Yellow Jackets this week, while Florida State squares off against rival Florida. The Seminoles fired head coach Mike Norvell on Nov. 1.
The Bulldogs will have another game following the Georgia Tech game, after Georgia clinched a berth in the SEC championship game.
Georgia is also in excellent position for the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall team in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.
Even if Florida State does end up hiring Schumann, Georgia’s season could go all the way until Jan. 25 – the date of this season’s national championship game.
Smart stayed on the Alabama staff through the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff run after the 2015 season, which ended with a national championship.
Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also stayed with the program when Oregon hired him during the 2021 season. Lanning’s hire was made official after Georgia played in the SEC championship game that year. The Bulldogs won a national championship that season.
But both of those stays came during the four-team College Football Playoff era. The transfer portal was also not as prevalent.
The transfer portal opens this year on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 13. National Signing Day is on Dec. 2.
Georgia’s defense has been one of the top storylines in college football this year. Through Georgia’s first 11 games, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards allowed per play.
“I know nothing about it. I mean, I’m really happy for him, whatever he chooses to do,” Georgia linebacker Justin Williams said of Schumann. “I mean, he’s a great coach, great individual. I see him like a father figure to me. He’s a great guy, so whatever he wants to do, I’m happy for him.”
Georgia’s game this weekend against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Kirby Smart comments on Glenn Schumann possibly taking the Florida State job