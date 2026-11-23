Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and assistant coach Glenn Schumann coach on the sideline during their game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Bulldogs’ head coach was in a similar position while at Alabama in 2015.

The Bulldogs’ head coach was in a similar position while at Alabama in 2015.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone what Glenn Schumann is going through.

Schumann, the current Georgia defensive coordinator, finds himself at the center of rumors surrounding the Florida State head-coach opening, with multiple outlets reporting that he is the focus of the search.

Similarly, Smart had to juggle being Alabama’s defensive coordinator when the Georgia head coaching job was open after the Bulldogs parted ways with Mark Richt following the 2015 season.

Monday, Smart kept his comments brief about Schumann and the speculation surrounding the Georgia defensive coordinator job.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”