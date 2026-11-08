MADRID — The Falcons lost again Sunday, although this time in a new language.
Los Falcons no son buenos.
The NFL’s emissaries in the league’s second game in the Spanish capital city, the Falcons played the foil for the Bengals in a 34-17 defeat, dropping their season record to 3-6 and their record in international games to 2-4.
They had lost three of their previous four, including an embarrassing shutout loss to NFC South rival Tampa Bay this past Sunday. Stefanski spoke on Wednesday about how the offense was “excited about getting back to being who we are as Falcons.”
And then his team unwittingly followed through, giving the Spanish a crash course in what the Falcons are:
A consistently underachieving team that is on a collision course with a ninth consecutive losing and non-playoff season.
The two-game winning streak that leveled the Falcons at 2-2 is history. They’ve lost four out of the past five. Vowing to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths after the Buccaneers loss, they instead took another deep swig from the same bottle of swill.
They are not a good team.
Here’s who they are:
A team whose defense got outschemed and out-talented.
Said Stefanski, “There’s things that we can do better schematically. They made some plays. We didn’t.”
This is also who they are:
A team that beats itself.
With Cincinnati playing so efficiently on offense, and also considering the Falcons have been spiraling, they knew they had to play a focused, clean game.
And yet they committed a season-high 12 penalties. They thwarted themselves at the wrong time over and over. After both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, the Falcons kept up their momentum and had first-and-goal at the Bengals’ 7-yard line, but a holding penalty on left guard Matthew Bergeron and a false start by right tackle Jawaan Taylor pushed the Falcons back to the 17.
A potential touchdown was reduced to a field goal.
“You’ve got to take the practice field to the game field,” Stefanski said.
Also, kicker Nick Folk missed again, his fifth errant field-goal try this season in 18 attempts, this after missing three tries over the three previous seasons. Monday, Stefanski said he was “very confident” in Folk.
Sunday, asked if he is considering making a change at the position, Stefanski deflected.
“I’m very focused on this game, obviously,” he said, adding that he expects to Folk to make those kicks, as does Folk.
Additionally, Penix was saved from a pick-six interception by a drop, did throw an interception late in the fourth quarter and again was not effective in the face of pressure. He did use his legs better, gaining a career-high 50 rushing yards, and made some throws that showed his obvious talent. But it wasn’t nearly enough.
The Falcons are now 3-6, only in the playoff picture because they are in the dreadful NFC South.
They’ll now play Kansas City at home and the Chiefs can expect a supportive crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Falcons fans have stayed away in large numbers, and who can blame them?
Perhaps the Falcons will someday find a country where they play like winners. It’s not England, Germany or their home nation.
And it’s evidently not Spain, either.
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