Hawks unveil latest Nike City Edition jerseys

“Peachtree” design will be worn in 10 home games throughout the season.

This year’s jerseys honors Georgia, also known as the Peach State. It leans into the personality of Atlanta, as well as the many streets with “Peachtree” in the name.

The Hawks unveiled their newest Nike City Edition jerseys, and they’ve returned to the peach.

“The return of our Peachtree City Edition uniform is a celebration of Atlanta,” Melissa Proctor, Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement provided by the team. “From music to food to basketball, Peachtree represents how Atlanta continues to shape culture in ways that are bold, fresh and always True To Atlanta. Throughout the season, we will continue to uplift our community and celebrate the individuals, organizations and businesses that represent our city.”

The 2025-26 jersey leans on elements from the Hawks’ 2019-20 City Edition colorways.

In a release detailing the jersey, the Hawks describe the jersey as consisting of Fresh Peach, Ascension White and Infinity Black colors.

“Fresh Peach celebrates Atlanta’s identity as the Peach State, uniting locals through the city’s iconic 71 Peachtree streets and its symbolic presence on every license plate,” the release said. “Ascension White embodies Atlanta’s upward spirit, always ambitious, unshaken and always striving higher. Infinity Black is an affirmation of the team’s bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, powered by the unwavering support of its fans.”