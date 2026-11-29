Atlanta Hawks Hawks advance to knockout round of NBA Cup, now what? Atlanta takes on Philadelphia on Friday, prompting move of Indiana game at State Farm Arena to Wednesday. Share Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (center) shoots against the Celtics' Derrick White (right) and Jayson Tatum during the first half Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Boston. Johnson scored a game-high 24 points to go with a team-high 12 rebounds. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Lauren Williams 13 minutes ago

BOSTON — The Hawks may have struggled offensively out of the gate in Friday’s game on the road against the Celtics. Despite their ice-cold shooting in the first half, the Hawks clamped down defensively to defeat the Celtics 87-86 and clinch East Group C. The win advances them to the next round of the NBA Cup and gives them a chance to advance to the semifinals and the final. Related Story Hawks see progress but tougher tests await this week November 25, 2026 Following their win, the Hawks finished second at the end of NBA Cup group play. That secured them home court advantage for the knockout round, and they’re set to host the 76ers on Friday at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks advancing to the knockout round of the NBA Cup has had some regular-season scheduling implications. The Hawks’ home game against the Pacers, scheduled for Thursday, will move up one day. That game will now take place Wednesday at 8 p.m., so the Hawks can avoid playing a Cup game on back-to-back nights. This is the second time in the last three years that the Hawks have advanced to the knockout round of the NBA Cup. The team clinched its group in 2024 before beating the Knicks, punctuated by now-former Hawks guard Trae Young rolling the dice on the Knicks logo at halfcourt. After advancing to the semifinals in Las Vegas, they fell to the Bucks. Related Story Atlanta Hawks unveil new special edition home jersey November 23, 2026 The NBA has shifted the knockout and semifinal rounds to teams’ individual markets. The NBA Cup final will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University in Indianapolis.

Here’s the schedule for the next stage of the NBA Cup:

NBA Cup schedule Quarterfinals Friday 76ers at Hawks, 7 p.m. EDT (Prime)

Spurs at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. EDT (Prime) Saturday Celtics at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. EDT (Prime)

Grizzlies at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. EDT (Prime) Semifinals Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 9 (Prime) Finals Dec. 11, 8 p.m. (Prime) The winner of the NBA Cup earns a trophy in addition to a portion of a prize pool for players on teams that qualify for the knockout rounds. The amount of money players receive increases as teams advance in the tournament. According to both NBC Sports and the Athletic, players would get the following amounts depending on where their team places in the NBA Cup tournament: