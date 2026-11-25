Atlanta Hawks Hawks see progress but tougher tests await this week Atlanta’s next three games are against challenging Eastern Conference competition. Share Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (left) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during an NBA game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Lauren Williams 10 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawks have another tough stretch of games ahead of them. After being the first team in the NBA to reach 13 games played this season while playing a good chunk of those contests on the road, the Hawks now enter a stretch of three games against teams ranked in the top six of the Eastern Conference. The Hawks face the second-ranked Celtics on Friday, the fifth-ranked Knicks on Sunday, and the sixth-ranked Heat next Tuesday. Their matchup against the Celtics comes five days after they downed the fourth-seeded Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Related Story Hawks stifle Pistons to start fourth quarter, win fourth straight game November 23, 2026 The Celtics have been hard for their opponents on both sides of the ball. The Hawks will be forced to figure out the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Paul George, along with myriad supporting players that can deliver death by a thousand cuts with their 3-point shooting.

Then, the Hawks have the Knicks, who can slow the pace down. The Hawks will have to lean on their half-court defense to limit Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Hawks have already faced the Heat once this season — a 12-point loss on Oct. 28 — and will have to apply lessons learned from that meeting. The Heat have had the league’s best offense over the past two weeks.

So far this season, the Hawks have a 3-4 record against teams with records above .500. But the Hawks have done some good things over their past four games, going undefeated in that stretch.

“I haven’t been crazy about our execution overall, to be honest with you,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said Wednesday after practice. “But what’s been really encouraging is to see when we are committed on a deeper level, whether it be to running or spacing or the ball changing sides of the floor, not attacking shot blockers with contested layups; it really is a feast or famine situation.

“So, hopefully, we can continue to experience those things. It’s good that we’ve done other things that have helped us win some of these games, particularly on the defensive end. And there are windows where I think we’re gaining momentum and building habits. But we’ve got to keep training, and we’ve got to keep believing.” The Hawks have climbed to sixth in the NBA in defensive efficiency. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks have had the best defense in the NBA over the past two weeks, allowing teams an average of 104.5 points per 100 possessions.

Related Story Atlanta Hawks’ depth keeps the team soaring despite mounting injuries November 23, 2026 That defense has carried an offense that has often sputtered in stretches despite the team’s ball movement and league-leading 30.3 assists per game. The Hawks lead the NBA in average field goals per game and have thrived on scoring off the turnovers they force. “We really started to help each other,” Hawks rookie guard Kingston Flemings said Wednesday. “We have great defenders, but you know, we’re in gaps. We’re closing up lanes, not letting people get to the paint easy, getting rebounds.

“And I think that’s really where it starts. A lot of the time, offense feeds your defense, but when we’re driving off our defense, off rebounds, and we’re pushing (the pace), we play best when we’re playing fast. So I think that’s definitely why we’ve gotten these games. We’re playing great defense.” Through 17 games, the Hawks have done a better job of getting back on defense after they’ve missed a shot. They’ve allowed fewer than 0.5 points per 100 possessions off their live rebounds, compared to 1.2 last season.