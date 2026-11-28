Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) reacts during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

BOSTON -- The Hawks had the chance to advance to the NBA Cup knockout rounds on Friday night. In their final group-play game against the Celtics at TD Garden, they clinched East Group C with an 87-86 win.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points. Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins came up big off the bench with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 9 rebounds on 8-for-22 shooting.

Key run

The Hawks trailed the Celtics 65-50 midway through the third quarter. But after getting back to their identity of defense and running the floor, they turned their misfortune around.