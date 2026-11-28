BOSTON -- The Hawks had the chance to advance to the NBA Cup knockout rounds on Friday night. In their final group-play game against the Celtics at TD Garden, they clinched East Group C with an 87-86 win.
Quick stats: Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points. Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins came up big off the bench with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 9 rebounds on 8-for-22 shooting.
Key run
The Hawks trailed the Celtics 65-50 midway through the third quarter. But after getting back to their identity of defense and running the floor, they turned their misfortune around.
The Hawks got a 3 from Alexander-Walker, then another from Dort, to cut the deficit to single digits. Johnson found Onyeka Okongwu for a dunk, then Alexander-Walker drove to the rim for a layup. It cut the deficit to five and forced the Celtics to call a timeout.
But after that, the Hawks seemed to warm up, with Johnson and Wiggins hitting 3s that cut the deficit to three.
A layup from Corey Kispert, then a floater from Dyson Daniels, gave the Hawks a 70-69 lead. After getting a stop on a Tatum layup, the Hawks completed a 20-4 run in the third quarter to take control of the game heading into the fourth.
Highlight play
Hawks wing Dyson Daniels has made the right plays. He did again in the final four minutes, splitting a pair of Celtics defenders and finding Johnson for a dunk.
The Hawks head to New York, where they face the Knicks on Sunday in their first matchup since last season’s Eastern Conference Playoffs.