The Hawks returned home to State Farm Arena after a week on the road and took care of business. Despite a poor first quarter, the Hawks downed the Hornets 111-97 on Friday night.
The win moves the Hawks to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play, keeping their chances to advance to the knockout round alive.
The Hawks have now won three straight games.
Quick stats: Jalen Johnson finished with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Aaron Wiggins had 19 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 17 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Hawks gave up 29 second-chance points after the Hornets grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
Key moment
The Hawks got off to a poor start and had to climb out of a hole to end the first half down 57-56. But when they returned for the second half, they looked more focused.
They forced the Hornets into some tougher shots and did a better job of limiting their second-chance opportunities.
The Hornets dominated the Hawks on the offensive glass in the first half, scoring 20 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. But the Hawks held the Hornets to just nine second-chance points in the second half.
Highlight play
Hawks rookie Zuby Ejiofor has already dunked through two defenders this season. He did it again on Friday night in his first stint of action.
With 10:45 to play in the second quarter, Daniels found Ejiofor as a trailer as he took the ball up the court. Daniels hit Ejiofor with a bounce pass and the rookie didn’t lose a step as he took the ball to the rack. He finished the dunk and Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun got up to contest.
Up next
The Hawks host the Pistons on Sunday afternoon.