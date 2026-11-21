Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (left) passes against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

The win moves the Hawks to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play.

The win moves the Hawks to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play.

The Hawks returned home to State Farm Arena after a week on the road and took care of business. Despite a poor first quarter, the Hawks downed the Hornets 111-97 on Friday night.

The win moves the Hawks to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play, keeping their chances to advance to the knockout round alive.

The Hawks have now won three straight games.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson finished with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Aaron Wiggins had 19 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 17 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists.