Atlanta Hawks Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets A 20-7 run in the final three minutes proved the difference in a 124-121 Hawks win. Share Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (left) drives to basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (center) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago

The Hawks had plenty of moments on Saturday night where they looked like a team on the second night of back-to-back games. And despite not taking a lead until 1:26 remained, the Hawks downed the Nets 124-121. They fought through a brief absence of starting center Onyeka Okongwu, which forced them to figure things out with rookie Zuby Ejiofor at the backup five. It led to an early double-digit deficit that they struggled to escape for 46 minutes and 34 seconds. But a 20-7 run over the final three minutes powered them to recover from those early lapses. Related Story Hawks stifle Wizards’ rally, move to 1-0 in NBA Cup Quick stats: In his return to the lineup, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds and six assists. Aaron Wiggins had 20 points and six assists off the bench. Dyson Daniels had nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and one block.

Key moment Within the first 20 seconds of Saturday’s game, the Hawks took a big hit. With 11:40 to play in the first quarter, Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu battled in the post with Nets forward Julius Randle. The two players’ arms tangled and Randle ended up swinging his elbow. It hit Okongwu in the throat and the Hawks center fell to the floor and held his neck. He stayed on the ground through the next defensive possession and the Hawks had to fall to stop play so the team’s medical staff could evaluate him. Okongwu immediately went to the Hawks’ locker room.

Though Okongwu returned in the second quarter, the Hawks looked stunned by his first-quarter exit. The Nets jumped out to an early 21-9 lead and the Hawks had trouble digging themselves out of that early hole.

Related Story Hawks’ Johnson, Landale miss third straight game, team adds two to injury report Highlight play Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has a bag of tricks. He unveiled some of that wizardry in the fourth quarter and the unfortunate victim was Nets center Danny Wolf. With 4:54 to play, Alexander-Walker isolated Wolf on the wing. Alexander-Walker dribbled the ball between his legs before hitting Wolf with a jab step. As he crossed up Wolf, Alexander-Walker got him to bite the other way. Wolf lost his footing and Alexander-Walker went straight to the basket. Related Story Former Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’ll ‘step away’ from basketball

What they said “I was just trusting my shots. Obviously, they’re easy to go in, but the team has made it easy for me, and I’m just trying to find easy ways to operate more. Just pressing my spots that I know I can get to at any point. So continue to trust that.” -- Johnson on what worked for him on Saturday. “It’s huge. Obviously, with the offensive-defensive here and there, but you know, Quin (Snyder) trusts these guys, and he’s able to make those subs that he thinks is best to close out close games like that, and we’re able to get the win. So obviously, we trust him, and you can see that he trusts us.” -- Wiggins on the trust Snyder has in him and Daniels to sub them in and out of the game in clutch situations.