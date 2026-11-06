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Former Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’ll ‘step away’ from basketball

‘ ... I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself,’ Porzingis posted on social media.
Former Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis spins the ball as he poses for a photo during media day at PC&E Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Former Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis spins the ball as he poses for a photo during media day at PC&E Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
AJC Sports
By AJC Sports

Kristaps Porzingis, who has been dealing with health issues for the past couple of seasons, announced Friday he is stepping away from basketball.

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Porzingis, a 7-foot-2 former All-Star, played 17 games with the Hawks last season before being dealt to the Warriors at the trade deadline for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis posted to his X account (formerly Twitter). “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. A t this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

Porzingis, 31, has played 10 seasons in the NBA, beginning with the Knicks as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft. His best scoring season was 2017-18, when he averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds and shot 39.5% on 3-pointers.

He missed the following season because of an ACL injury before being traded to the Mavericks. He later played for the Celtics, where he helped win a championship in 2024.

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