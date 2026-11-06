Kristaps Porzingis, who has been dealing with health issues for the past couple of seasons, announced Friday he is stepping away from basketball.
Porzingis, a 7-foot-2 former All-Star, played 17 games with the Hawks last season before being dealt to the Warriors at the trade deadline for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.
“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis posted to his X account (formerly Twitter). “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. A t this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”