Hawks’ Johnson, Landale miss third straight game, team adds two to injury report

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) battles Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) in the first half of a preseason NBA game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Hawks’ frontcourt depth is getting tested early in the season.

On Friday, the team provided health statuses of forward Asa Newell and two-way guard Keshon Gilbert. It also said forward Jalen Johnson and center Jock Landale would miss their third straight game.

The team announced that Newell hyperextended his left big toe during Wednesday’s game at the Wizards. It will provide an update on Newell’s status after the team’s medical staff re-evaluates him in roughly two weeks.

The Hawks also announced that Gilbert had a non-surgical procedure on Thursday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to address left knee inflammation. They will provide an update on his status after re-evaluation in approximately six weeks.