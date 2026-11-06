Hawks’ Johnson, Landale miss third straight game, team adds two to injury report

The Hawks’ frontcourt depth is getting tested early in the season.
On Friday, the team provided health statuses of forward Asa Newell and two-way guard Keshon Gilbert. It also said forward Jalen Johnson and center Jock Landale would miss their third straight game.
The team announced that Newell hyperextended his left big toe during Wednesday’s game at the Wizards. It will provide an update on Newell’s status after the team’s medical staff re-evaluates him in roughly two weeks.
The Hawks also announced that Gilbert had a non-surgical procedure on Thursday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to address left knee inflammation. They will provide an update on his status after re-evaluation in approximately six weeks.
While the team’s health performance staff has ruled out Newell and Gilbert for multiple weeks, they have not really done so for Johnson and Landale.
Both Johnson (left ankle sprain) and Landale (left hip strain) exited the Hawks’ road game against the Pelicans last Saturday. But the team has just ruled them out of action on a game-to-game basis.
Johnson played 27 minutes in the Hawks’ loss to the Pelicans, while Landale played two.
The Hawks can lean on rookie Zuby Ejiofor at the five, as well as veterans Lu Dort and Dorian Finney-Smith at the four, as they navigate the injuries in their frontcourt.
Hawks full injury report for Friday against the Wizards:
Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation) is out.
Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture) is out.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is out.
Jock Landale (left hip strain) is out.
Asa Newell (left great toe hyperextension) is out.
Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL) is out.