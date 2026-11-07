Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (right) drives against Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Atlanta finished with 38 assists, their NBA-leading seventh game of the season with 30 or more assists.

Atlanta finished with 38 assists, their NBA-leading seventh game of the season with 30 or more assists.

The Hawks staved off multiple Wizards rallies and not only picked up a third consecutive win, but also moved to 1-0 in NBA Cup play.

They downed the Wizards 139-132 despite missing several pieces in their frontcourt.

The efforts of Onyeka Okongwu and Lu Dort helped minimize any damage from Wizards bigs Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton.

Quick stats: The Hawks had seven players finish with double-digit scoring. They finished with 38 assists, their NBA-leading seventh game of the season with 30 or more assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 28 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 22 points and 9 rebounds, while Lu Dort had 25 points and 7 rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists.