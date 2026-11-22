Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (right) runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Bulldogs had early battle with Gamecocks before pulling away.

Bulldogs had early battle with Gamecocks before pulling away.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC championship game with its win over South Carolina.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC) defeated the No. 21 Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5) 34-6 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, once a South Carolina commit before signing with UGA, was 19-of-23 passing for 281 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bulldogs kept Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers — a projected first-round NFL draft pick — in check.

Sellers was 10-of-18 passing for 87 yards and ran the ball nine times for 24 yards. Sellers was sacked 3 times.