COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC championship game with its win over South Carolina.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC) defeated the No. 21 Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5) 34-6 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, once a South Carolina commit before signing with UGA, was 19-of-23 passing for 281 yards and 1 touchdown.
The Bulldogs kept Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers — a projected first-round NFL draft pick — in check.
Sellers was 10-of-18 passing for 87 yards and ran the ball nine times for 24 yards. Sellers was sacked 3 times.
Georgia will close the regular season at Sanford Stadium against Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday (time has yet to be announced).
The Yellow Jackets (3-8) lost to No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday, 50-29.
The Bulldogs will wait to learn who they play in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will be Georgia’s sixth-straight appearance in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending champs.
Texas, Alabama and Tennessee remain in contention for the second spot in the SEC title game. All three of those teams have SEC games remaining, the results of which will determine who faces Georgia.