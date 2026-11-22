Georgia Bulldogs Who will Georgia play in the 2026 SEC championship game? There are three teams most likely to be the Bulldogs’ opponent, but it will officially be decided next weekend. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a Georgia touchdown during the third quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

ATHENS — For the sixth season in a row, Georgia will be playing in the SEC championship game. Georgia moved to 8-1 in SEC play with a commanding 34-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday. With the win, Georgia becomes the first SEC team to clinch a spot in the final conference championship game. As for who Georgia might play, that is to be decided next week. Texas, Alabama and Tennessee are the three most likely foes. Tiebreakers between the three schools will not be sorted out until next week, with conference opponents’ winning percentage being the likely differentiator.

Georgia has won each of the last two SEC championship games, beating Texas in 2024 and Alabama last season. Georgia has six SEC championship game wins all-time, second most in league history and just one behind Florida.