Paul Johnson’s favorite Army-Navy story, starring George W. Bush

Former Tech coach recalls a Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy celebration and a playful challenge with the former president.
Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson’s favorite memory from his years coaching in the Army-Navy rivalry starts in the White House Rose Garden. (AJC 2018)
By
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson’s favorite memory from his years coaching in the Army-Navy rivalry doesn’t have much to do with a gutsy play call or walking off the field as winner six times (and a loser none).

As befitting the game’s magnitude, it starts in the White House Rose Garden, where Navy was being celebrated as the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, given to the service academy (Air Force, Army or Navy) that wins the three-team series.

This would have been after the 2003 season, when Johnson led Navy to its first trophy since 1981. Johnson said he was told by the White House to turn in his prepared remarks beforehand, to which Johnson said he would wing it. Told that wasn’t an option, Johnson had his secretary write up a speech to satisfy the request.

When it came time for Johnson to speak, he didn’t have a copy of the speech and so he did as he originally planned. After being congratulated by then-President George W. Bush, Johnson had his turn.

“I said, ‘Well, thank you, Mr. President,’” Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “’We’re excited to be here. We plan to be here next year; we hope you are, too.’”

As Johnson recalled, the quip regarding Bush’s 2004 reelection bid did not go over well with the White House, “but (Bush) thought it was funny.”

The 2004 game was held at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Before the game, Johnson heard someone calling his name.

It was the newly reelected Bush.

Said Johnson, “He said, ‘Welp, I did my job, let’s see if you can do yours.’”

Not to be outdone, Johnson led Navy to a 42-13 win, securing the Midshipmen’s second Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in a row.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

