Paul Johnson’s favorite Army-Navy story, starring George W. Bush

Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson’s favorite memory from his years coaching in the Army-Navy rivalry doesn’t have much to do with a gutsy play call or walking off the field as winner six times (and a loser none).
As befitting the game’s magnitude, it starts in the White House Rose Garden, where Navy was being celebrated as the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, given to the service academy (Air Force, Army or Navy) that wins the three-team series.
This would have been after the 2003 season, when Johnson led Navy to its first trophy since 1981. Johnson said he was told by the White House to turn in his prepared remarks beforehand, to which Johnson said he would wing it. Told that wasn’t an option, Johnson had his secretary write up a speech to satisfy the request.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.
