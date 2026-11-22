Georgia Bulldogs South Carolina ‘took the fight’ to Georgia before falling short, Beamer says Gamecocks coach says team outplayed UGA ‘in a lot of ways’ but couldn’t overcome poor second-half play. Share Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shake hands after Georgia won 34-6 on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 50 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer knew what his team was up against in Georgia, but his South Carolina Gamecocks simply could not stop the Bulldogs. “They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, and they showed it,” Beamer said after Georgia beat his No. 21-ranked team 34-6 on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium. “Proud of our guys in a lot of ways, the physicality that we played with — that was a physical football team that we just played, and we took the fight to them in a lot of ways. “There was some hitting going on out there tonight from both teams.”

Related Story Even not at its best, No. 1 Georgia looks like championship material November 22, 2026 South Carolina (6-5, 4-5 SEC) became the first team this season to score first on Georgia (10-1, 8-1 SEC), jumping out to a 3-0 lead with a field goal on its opening drive. The Bulldogs countered with a field goal of their own before the Gamecocks went back down the field on their next possession and kicked another field goal for a 6-3 lead. Georgia didn’t take its first lead until Nate Frazier scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 10-6 lead into halftime. “First half, we came in there at halftime, and it was exactly what we thought,” Beamer said. “We were playing to our standard and the game is there for the taking.”

Indeed, but it was Georgia that did the taking, outscoring South Carolina 24-0 in the second half to win the game going away.

“The second half is just, unacceptable …,” Beamer said. “We left our defense out there for way too many plays, (and) that was not a recipe for us to have success.” Georgia ran 34 plays in the second half and had possession of the ball for 20:09 while the Gamecocks offense had just 21 offensive snaps and possessed the ball for less than 10 minutes over the final 30 minutes of action. “The recipe tonight was — we didn’t need 80 (offensive) plays, but we certainly needed to play more than 49, and we played 49 plays,” Beamer said, referring to the total number of offense snaps his Gamecocks had. “It’s disappointing we weren’t able to do more to get off the field on third down.”

Still, Beamer felt South Carolina was just one play from staying within striking distance late in the third quarter before LaNorris Sellers was intercepted by Khalil Barnes at the UGA 9 yard line.

“We had an opportunity — it’s 20-6, we’re driving, we’re about to make it 20-13, get momentum, get the defense back out there and get a stop and take this thing into the fourth quarter,” Beamer said. “We had the turnover and just couldn’t get much going after that.” Related Story How the CFP Top 25 should look, SEC powers up, Big Ten swoons November 22, 2026 It was a tough night for the talented Sellers, who finished 10-of-18 passing for 87 yards and the interception. The UGA defense kept Sellers trapped in the pocket much of the night, limiting the dual-threat QB to 24 yards rushing on nine carries, sacking him three times. Beamer said he felt South Carolina held its own at the line of scrimmage, pointing to the Gamecocks’ relative success on the ground with its running backs.

“We only played 49 plays of offense, it’s hard to have good stats, but 31 rushes for 131 yards, that’s …. over 4 yards a carry, which is really hard to do against that defense,” Beamer said.