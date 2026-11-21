Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lose to Georgia, but show they’re ‘good enough to compete’ Georgia Tech can’t overcome early hole in loss to rival. Share Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (left) passes around the defense of Georgia Tech guard Kam Craft during their game at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. The Bulldogs were bigger, stronger and better than Tech’s previous opponents, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago

Georgia Tech won its first five games of the season, but how much were those victories against bad teams really worth? Not much, judging by how Georgia buried the Yellow Jackets early on Friday night. Tech coach Scott Cross said his team was “a little bit intimidated, or a little bit spooked.” Yellow Jackets wing Víctor Valdés said Georgia’s size, athleticism and talent made the Jackets “nervous.” The Bulldogs were bigger, stronger and better than Tech’s previous opponents, and it showed. The Jackets eventually stopped playing scared and stood up to the Bulldogs. Related Story Scott Cross’ introduction to Georgia Tech-UGA rivalry ends in first loss November 21, 2026 It happened too late, though. Tech had climbed out of early holes against lesser foes. The Bulldogs are too good to let that happen.

Georgia took Tech’s best shot in the second half and held on for an 88-82 victory at McCamish Pavilion. Tech outscored Georgia by eight in the second half but never gained the lead. The Jackets did gain some confidence from making Georgia work to earn the victory after the slow start.

“We are good enough to beat this team,” Valdés said. “We showed it (in the) second half. We are good enough to compete. We are doing this to ourselves (with slow starts). “We’ve just got to talk in the locker room and figure out how to go out with some fire in us and, from the jump, just compete.”

Related Story Georgia stays unbeaten after ‘slugfest’ win over Georgia Tech November 21, 2026 The Bulldogs (6-0) won their fourth consecutive game against Tech. They won three in a row during Tech coach Damon Stoudamire’s disappointing tenure. Cross retained just two players from last season.

The Bulldogs are trying to maintain momentum in coach Mike White’s fifth season. Georgia’s past two seasons ended with one-and-done appearances in the NCAA Tournament. SEC media picked Georgia to finish 11th this year in the country’s best conference. The Bulldogs won at North Carolina last week. Another road win against an ACC team should bolster Georgia’s NCAA Tournament resume. It will help if Tech’s second-half performance is a sign of better things to come.

The Jackets trailed 38-24 at halftime. Valdés got them going with back-to-back 3-pointers during a 14-4 run that trimmed Georgia’s lead to 46-39. Georgia Tech coach Scott Cross reacts to a call by an official during the second half against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) The Jackets got as close as three points, and they were down by five in the final minute when Georgia’s Blue Cain put them away with a fantastic shot.

Cain collected a loose ball, stepped well behind the 3-point line and made a jumper with a defender in his face for an 86-78 lead with 44 seconds left. “It was halfway there, and I thought, ‘This thing is going in,’” White said It was a good win for Georgia. It wasn’t a bad loss for the Jackets. Cross has some players who can help them hold their own in the ACC.

Athletic forward Tylis Jordan (19 points) helped the Jackets nearly match Georgia in paint points (42-40). Valdés (15 points, four assists) is a big wing with a smooth shot and playmaking ability off the dribble. Senior guard Colby Garland (19 points) pushes the pace and freshman Kayden Allen (16 points) has star potential. All those players helped the Jackets stage a second-half comeback with their fans fueling the surge.

“I thought they played like a really hungry team that’s trying to rebuild,” White said. The Jackets didn’t beat any good teams during their 5-0 start. They nearly lost to a bad one, UNC Asheville, a week ago. Georgia gave the Jackets their first real test of the season, and it didn’t go well for them at the start. Four of Tech’s first five possessions ended with turnovers. The Jackets didn’t score until Jordan dunked to cut the lead to 12-2 after more than five minutes. “They are big, they are athletic, they can shoot,” Cross said of the Bulldogs. “So, it’s a tough matchup, but our guys weren’t fighting them the way I needed them to. In the second half, we did fight them.” Maybe that effort will accelerate Tech’s rebuild.

Related Story Scott Cross rebuilds Georgia Tech basketball one stair at a time October 7, 2026 Cross constructed the roster with transfers and freshmen. Valdés followed Cross from Troy. Jordan, a Milledgeville native, came to Tech after redshirting at Ole Miss. Cross’ strategy is to keep players at Tech for the long term. If all goes as planned, the Jackets will beat teams like Georgia instead of just compete against them. “It was a step in the right direction,” Cross said. “There are no moral victories. Obviously, we are extremely disappointed. You have a crowd like this, and you have a chance to do something really, really special and we didn’t get it done. “Disappointed for that, but I do believe in this team and that we are going to continue to get better.” It wasn’t clear how good the Jackets were during their 5-0 start. After their first loss, it seems they might be better than expected.