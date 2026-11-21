The Bulldogs (6-0) won their fourth consecutive game against Tech. They won three in a row during Tech coach Damon Stoudamire’s disappointing tenure. Cross retained just two players from last season.
The Bulldogs are trying to maintain momentum in coach Mike White’s fifth season. Georgia’s past two seasons ended with one-and-done appearances in the NCAA Tournament. SEC media picked Georgia to finish 11th this year in the country’s best conference.
The Bulldogs won at North Carolina last week. Another road win against an ACC team should bolster Georgia’s NCAA Tournament resume. It will help if Tech’s second-half performance is a sign of better things to come.
The Jackets trailed 38-24 at halftime. Valdés got them going with back-to-back 3-pointers during a 14-4 run that trimmed Georgia’s lead to 46-39.
The Jackets got as close as three points, and they were down by five in the final minute when Georgia’s Blue Cain put them away with a fantastic shot.
Cain collected a loose ball, stepped well behind the 3-point line and made a jumper with a defender in his face for an 86-78 lead with 44 seconds left.
“It was halfway there, and I thought, ‘This thing is going in,’” White said
It was a good win for Georgia. It wasn’t a bad loss for the Jackets. Cross has some players who can help them hold their own in the ACC.
Athletic forward Tylis Jordan (19 points) helped the Jackets nearly match Georgia in paint points (42-40). Valdés (15 points, four assists) is a big wing with a smooth shot and playmaking ability off the dribble. Senior guard Colby Garland (19 points) pushes the pace and freshman Kayden Allen (16 points) has star potential.
All those players helped the Jackets stage a second-half comeback with their fans fueling the surge.
“I thought they played like a really hungry team that’s trying to rebuild,” White said.
The Jackets didn’t beat any good teams during their 5-0 start. They nearly lost to a bad one, UNC Asheville, a week ago. Georgia gave the Jackets their first real test of the season, and it didn’t go well for them at the start.
Four of Tech’s first five possessions ended with turnovers. The Jackets didn’t score until Jordan dunked to cut the lead to 12-2 after more than five minutes.
“They are big, they are athletic, they can shoot,” Cross said of the Bulldogs. “So, it’s a tough matchup, but our guys weren’t fighting them the way I needed them to. In the second half, we did fight them.”
Cross constructed the roster with transfers and freshmen. Valdés followed Cross from Troy. Jordan, a Milledgeville native, came to Tech after redshirting at Ole Miss.
Cross’ strategy is to keep players at Tech for the long term. If all goes as planned, the Jackets will beat teams like Georgia instead of just compete against them.
“It was a step in the right direction,” Cross said. “There are no moral victories. Obviously, we are extremely disappointed. You have a crowd like this, and you have a chance to do something really, really special and we didn’t get it done.
“Disappointed for that, but I do believe in this team and that we are going to continue to get better.”
It wasn’t clear how good the Jackets were during their 5-0 start. After their first loss, it seems they might be better than expected.
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