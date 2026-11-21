Georgia Bulldogs Georgia stays unbeaten after ‘slugfest’ win over Georgia Tech Bulldogs hang on to win their fourth straight game over in-state rival Friday. Share Georgia guard Blue Cain (right) attempts a 3-point shot against Georgia Tech guard Nasir Whitlock at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. “We knew they were going to come out and play hard, so we just tried to believe in one another, trust each other and play hard to respond,” Cain says. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 8 minutes ago

Georgia Tech gave Georgia everything it could handle, but it was ultimately not enough. Georgia landed just enough punches to escape a raucous McCamish Pavilion with an 88-82 win, improving to 6-0. This win marks the fourth straight over its in-state rival and the ninth of the last 11. It was about as good of a start as Georgia could have envisioned in the first half, jumping out to a furious 12-0 lead and going into the half up 38-24. The game had all the makings of a blowout, given how well Georgia played defensively. Related Story Georgia basketball defeats North Carolina for first time since 1983 November 14, 2026 The Bulldogs held Tech to a season-low 24 first-half points on 24% shooting from the field, including 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. They recorded three blocks, four steals, forced eight turnovers that led to 11 points and out-rebounded the Yellow Jackets 27-18.

“We knew it was a rivalry game; it was a crowded environment,” Georgia senior guard Blue Cain said. “We knew they were going to come out and play hard, so we just tried to believe in one another, trust each other and play hard to respond.” The game flipped on its head in the second half, as Georgia Tech stormed out to a 14-8 run that cut UGA’s one-point 19-point lead to eight. From that point on, it was game on in Atlanta.

Related Story Scott Cross’ introduction to Georgia Tech-UGA rivalry ends in first loss November 21, 2026 Both teams shot lights out in the second half, with neither defense providing any resistance. Specifically Georgia Tech, who shot 69% from the field and outscored UGA 58-50 in the second half. Most of the work came from role players like Kayden Allen and Colby Garland, who scored 24 of Tech’s 27 bench points.

“Credit their bench, you know and those guys that were ready to play when their number was called, so you know they made some adjustments in terms of, I guess, getting guys in there that maybe they felt more confident with their ability to get downhill,” UGA coach Mike White said. “… (I) thought they played really hard. I thought we did too, but it was a slugfest, and yeah, we just couldn’t find ways to get stops. Thank God we scored enough.”

The Yellow Jackets had Georgia on the ropes, cutting the deficit to as low as three points with just over 10 minutes remaining. Related Story How Scott Cross plans to build Georgia Tech into a basketball contender November 18, 2026 Starters Kareem Stagg, Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender all came up big, combining to score 36 of Georgia’s 50 second-half points.

Georgia showed during its Nov. 13 ACC road win at North Carolina they can respond when dealt with adversity. In that one, the Bulldogs trailed by as many as nine points before pulling out a late win. “I feel like Chapel Hill was big,” Cain said. “I feel like guys being in those environments, I feel like have helped us a lot.” Cain, who finished the contest with 15 points on Friday, delivered a dagger 3-pointer with 44 seconds left as the shot clock expired to push UGA’s lead back to 86-78.

White said postgame he had no doubt that the ball was going in.