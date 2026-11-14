Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball’s stars ‘enormous’ in road win at North Carolina ‘We could have been starstruck too when they went up seven in the second half,’ coach Mike White said. ‘And we responded with amazing resiliency and connection.’ Share The Georgia Bulldogs compete against North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, Nc., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

By Hunter DeLauder 30 minutes ago

Senior Blue Cain and junior Kanon Catchings came back to Georgia this season to deliver in moments like those in Chapel Hill on Friday. Both players walked off the court at the Dean E. Smith Center in jubilation after leading Georgia to a 78-70 victory, securing the program’s first win over the Tar Heels since 1983 — and first-ever win at UNC’s house — and improving their record to 4-0. Related Story Georgia basketball defeats North Carolina for first time since 1983 November 14, 2026 Catchings led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and as many steals. Cain finished just off Catchings’ pace with 20 points and seven rebounds. “Enormous,” UGA coach Mike White said of their impact. “Kanon played as hard as I’ve ever seen him play. Rebounded it, Blue rebounded it, scrappy, getting deflections. We got to the floor for some loose balls. So, just proud of the overall character.”

In a game filled with big runs from both teams, the duo’s experience ultimately proved to be the difference. “We knew they would go on their runs. We go on our runs,” Catchings told reporters during postgame interviews. “It’s just about who can stay steady, and especially on the road, that’s a big, big part.” Related Story Georgia men’s basketball overcomes slow start to beat Florida Gulf Coast November 10, 2026 Georgia went from up seven at the half to trailing by nine with 10:35 to go in the second half.

The Bulldogs tightened up defensively and caught fire offensively. Catchings hit two free throws to put Georgia up 69-68 with 2:11 remaining. On Georgia’s next possession, he canned a clutch three-pointer that put Georgia ahead 72-68.

White credited Catchings, Cain and Smurf Millender, who finished with 17 points, for their leadership.

“The leadership that they provided down the stretch. ‘Hey man,’ to a teammate, ‘hey man, get a smile on your face. It’s not over.’ You know, those are big things to stay in the moment and move on to the next possession,” White said during postgame interviews. “So yeah, really appreciative of that leadership from those guys.” Shortly after a timeout, Georgia got Cain open to hit a three that pushed the lead to five. Related Story Justin Wise has signed with UGA. But first, he’s eyeing a third state title. November 11, 2026 The ball swung from Millender to Catchings to Cain for the dagger.

“Kanon was the first read. They guarded him pretty hard, and then my guy kind of fell asleep, so I was able to come off and get a good look,” Cain said, according to Dawgs247. As a team, Georgia hit a season-high 14 three-pointers. Cain and Catchings combined for nine makes from deep. Much of that had to do with how well Georgia distributed the basketball on offense, which helped get open looks for players all night long.