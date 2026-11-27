Atlanta Falcons Falcons rule out 5 players, including 3 starters, for Sunday game at Vikings Meet the replacements for the Falcons’ road trip to Minnesota. Share Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson reacts after a play during the first half of an football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons will be considerably short-handed for Sunday’s road bout with the Minnesota Vikings. Atlanta ruled out left guard Matthew Bergeron (back), receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring), defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (foot) on its Friday game report. Bergeron and Dotson have started all 10 games for the Falcons this season, while Hellams replaced the traded Jessie Bates III on the back end of Atlanta’s defense and recorded a team-high 11 tackles in his first start, a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Related Story Falcons trying to ‘get the best version’ of Michael Penix Jr. November 27, 2026 Branch, a third-round rookie who’s missing his third consecutive game, primarily contributes as a return specialist. Bowman has played nearly half the defensive snaps in his five games but has struggled fending off a nagging hamstring ailment.

Without Bergeron, the Falcons are expected to start Kyle Hinton at left guard. Hinton, a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, has appeared in 62 games and made three starts, including two last season. Shortly before the Falcons left for last week’s bye, Bergeron informed Hinton he was dealing with an injury and told the 28-year-old to stay ready. “I’m pretty confident,” Hinton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve been doing for four years here, just stepping in whenever I’m called up.”

Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons expect a Thanksgiving feast of Vikings blitzes November 26, 2026 Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said he has “high confidence” in Hinton, who earned the nickname ‘Traps’ for his broad-shouldered 6-foot-2, 315-pound frame.

“Since I’ve been here, he played at a really high level in the preseason, played physical,” Rees said Thursday. “He’s done a really nice job in practice. He’s a vet. He knows the system. He’s a guy we trust in multiple spots. He’s really an extension of that starting group, is how he’s been viewed for a long time.”

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom said Hinton is “about as impressive as it gets in the weight room.” He regularly bench-presses 500 pounds, Lindstrom said, and he squats “through the roof,” even during the season. “He’s earned everybody’s trust,” Lindstrom told the AJC on Thursday. “He’s a starting-level guard in the NFL, and I know one day that Kyle will get that opportunity to be an everyday starter. But we have complete confidence in him.” Atlanta Falcons Kyle Hinton (right) runs a drill during the Atlanta Falcons' Saturday Night Lights practice at Lanier High School on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) At safety, the Falcons’ depth is being tested. Without Hellams, they have only two healthy safeties on their 53-man roster in Xavier Watts and Jammie Robinson. They also have Delarrin Turner-Yell on the practice squad.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday the team will use “a combination” of Robinson, who’s played in 10 games the past two seasons with the Falcons but hasn’t seen a defensive snap in that span, and Sydney Brown, who’s largely served as a nickel corner this season.

“Both of those guys have experience in our system playing at that position,” Ulbrich said. “Jammie and Sydney are both ready.” Related Story Falcons prep for familiar face in Vikings’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Looks like himself’ November 26, 2026 Robinson has been a special teams standout for the Falcons this season. He’s played 93 snaps across four games and logged six tackles, sixth-most on the unit. He’s been part of kickoff and punt coverage teams and also been asked to block at times, too. “I love his energy,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “I think Jammie has set a great example here of a guy who just works, puts his head down and goes to work. And when he gets called upon, ‘What are you doing?’ And he went out there and has made so many plays for us.” Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson performs a flip after a play in the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons have question marks at receiver, too. They carry six on their active roster, and two — Dotson and Branch — won’t play. Atlanta has run 11 personnel, or three-receiver sets, on 59% of its plays this season, the 14th-most in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

Without Dotson and Branch, more onus will fall on Olamide Zaccheaus, Chris Blair and Beaux Collins to step up and complement star receiver Drake London. The Falcons have a personnel package largely named after Blair called “11 goon.” It’s a combination of an 11 personnel set and Blair’s nickname, “goon.” He earned it this offseason because of his reputation as a quality blocker — Aukerman referred to him as one of the league’s best blocking receivers — and his willingness to do the dirty work. Related Story How Falcons plan to get Bijan Robinson rolling, start faster on defense November 26, 2026 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair participates in the first day of training camp at the Falcons' training facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) But at his core, Blair is a pass-catcher, and he views this week as an “opportunity” to prove himself as a receiver. “I don’t get a lot of opportunities as far as route running, but I think I’ll get my chance this week,” Blair told the AJC on Friday. “So, I’m looking forward to it. I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table. So, it’s just all about me being confident in who I am and going out and doing my job.”