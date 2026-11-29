ATHENS — Georgia made sure momentum will not be an issue as college football moves toward the final conference championship game weekend in history.
The pending 24-team College Football Playoff has led to the eradication of conference championship games starting in 2027, but the seeding for this final year of a 12-team CFP playoff will be determined by the results of the upcoming league title games.
Both Georgia (11-1) and the Longhorns (10-2) should make the CFP field regardless of the game’s outcome.
No. 5-ranked Tennessee, with its 26-12 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, is sure to lock down a third spot for the SEC and host a first-round playoff game in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Three teams might be all the SEC gets into the CFP field, however, after unranked Auburn stunned No. 6 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 30-23, handing the Crimson Tide their third loss of the season.
How far down the CFP Selection Committee drops Alabama in the rankings it will release Tuesday is hard to gauge. The committee has been high on the Tide as a result of its schedule strength, even as it dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6 on Tuesday after it won Nov. 21 over FCS-level Chattanooga, 47-0.
Big Ten shuffle
The Big Ten could have one or two teams in the field, depending on who wins its league championship game and how far Alabama drops in the rankings.
The Big Ten’s two-highest ranked teams — No. 9 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon — lost Saturday, sending the league’s tiebreaker into a tizzy.
Indiana (10-2) will play UCLA (10-2) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the league’s automatic berth on the line.
The Hoosiers and Bruins emerged from the Big Ten’s tiebreaker after the Ducks’ surprising 33-27 double-overtime loss to No 24 Washington.
Iowa, ranked No. 13, beat No. 25 Nebraska by a 31-7 count to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record and could be in line for an at-large CFP berth depending on Alabama’s rank.
The Crimson Tide’s resume got a bump with Kentucky likely to climb back into the CFP’s Top 25 after the Wildcats beat No. 19 Louisville, 24-21.