Georgia Bulldogs AP Top 25 poll see plenty of movement after Big Ten upsets Top three teams stay put, but the rest of the Top 10 shuffles following UCLA, Indiana losses. Share Georgia's Sacovie White-Helton (center) reacts after returning a punt during the second half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia won 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 45 minutes ago

There was little drama regarding the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Georgia scored the final 31 points of the game on its way to a 34-6 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was more than enough to keep the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the Week 13 AP Top 25 poll. But behind Georgia, there was plenty of movement. UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State all lost to unranked teams Saturday. The Top 5 are now Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas rounds things out at No. 5.

Related Story Even not at its best, No. 1 Georgia looks like championship material November 22, 2026 Georgia is also No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll. Heading into the final week of the regular season, much is undecided in the Big Ten. As for Georgia, it knows what its next two weeks will look like. The Bulldogs have a game in Athens against Georgia Tech on Saturday, set for 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

After that, Georgia heads to Atlanta to play in the final SEC championship game. The win over South Carolina clinched a spot for the Bulldogs.

It’s not yet known who Georgia will play in the SEC championship game. That will be sorted out this week.

Tennessee, Texas and Alabama all still have a shot at facing off against the Bulldogs. If Ole Miss beats Mississippi State and Texas beats Texas A&M on Friday, Georgia will face Texas in the SEC championship game. But before Georgia gets to that point, the Bulldogs know they have to take care of business against a Georgia Tech team that has played them close the last three seasons under Brent Key. “It’s great,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of making it to the SEC championship game. “It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

This is the sixth consecutive season that the Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the conference title game. Georgia is the first, and will be the only, team to accomplish that feat with the game ending next season because of the College Football Playoff expansion to 24 teams. The next CFP rankings come out Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EDT.