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Georgia football reclaims No. 1 ranking in updated AP poll

Miami’s loss to Notre Dame opens door for Bulldogs to take top spot.
Mississippi running back Shekai Mills-Knight (second from left) is tackled by a group of Georgia defenders, including defensive back KJ Bolden (right), linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (left) and defensive lineman Elijah Griffin during the first half Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Mississippi running back Shekai Mills-Knight (second from left) is tackled by a group of Georgia defenders, including defensive back KJ Bolden (right), linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (left) and defensive lineman Elijah Griffin during the first half Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Connor Riley
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Georgia made yet another statement Saturday, as it pounded Ole Miss 42-7 on the road.

That victory, paired with Miami’s loss to Notre Dame, saw Georgia move back up to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 11. Georgia received 53 first-place votes, with Utah getting 12 and Notre Dame receiving five.

Georgia is also No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll rankings.

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It’s the second time this season Georgia has moved into the No. 1 spot, as the Bulldogs rose up the rankings after it beat Alabama earlier in the season.

But Georgia lost to Auburn in stunning fashion and promptly dropped back down the polls.

It’s why even after a complete performance against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs know they have to keep improving.

“We could’ve put up 60, I feel like,” Georgia safety KJ Bolden said. “I feel like we kind of got a little relaxed with them, could’ve got a shutout. Our standard’s high at Georgia. Like, we don’t got the regular standards like everybody else. I feel like our standard’s kind of high here. We’ve just got to keep getting better. Humility is one week away, so we’ve got to let this game go past, man. Next week we’ve got a big game.”

Georgia returns to Sanford Stadium to take on a Missouri team that lost 34-20 to Texas on Saturday. The SEC announced that Georgia’s game against the Tigers will be played at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday on ABC.

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart in three tries at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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“It was good to get that out of the way,” Smart said. “Because there’s been some whoopings in here, man. We got 0-2, 0-3, I don’t know what it is. But it’s good to get that one. And there’s a little bit of us that wanted that for the CJ Allens and the Cashes (Cash Jones) of the world. We had to walk off that field that night. And I don’t think revenge is a big factor in the game ever. Revenge lasts about five minutes, but it makes me proud for those guys.”

The College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, which will give us a better idea of how the all-important College Football Playoff committee views Georgia.

AP Top 25 rankings for Week 11

  1. Georgia
  2. Utah
  3. Notre Dame
  4. UCLA
  5. Miami
  6. Indiana
  7. Alabama
  8. Texas
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wake Forest
  12. BYU
  13. Kentucky
  14. Houston
  15. USC
  16. Iowa
  17. Boise State
  18. Oregon
  19. Ole Miss
  20. South Carolina
  21. Ohio State
  22. Arizona
  23. New Mexico
  24. LSU
  25. SMU