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Auburn shocks No. 1 Georgia in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Bulldogs will drop from No. 1 ranking after loss.
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown gets by the tackle of Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle during the second quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown gets by the tackle of Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle during the second quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mike Griffith
By
4 minutes ago

ATHENS — Auburn shocked No. 1 Georgia to win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, 27-24.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 SEC) snapped what had been a nine-game losing streak to Georgia (6-1, 4-1) in the rivalry, which dates back to 1892.

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson hit a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the win. It was the program’s fourth win over an AP No. 1-ranked team since 1998, the most in FBS.

Auburn scored 24 consecutive points to go up 24-14 in the third quarter after Georgia scored on its first two possessions of the game to take a quick 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to 24-17 on Peyton Woodring’s 42-yard field goal with 14:15 left to play and tied it at 24-24 with 2:58 left when Gunner Stockton hit London Humphreys with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Georgia, a 20.5-point favorite, was driving for a potential game-winning score when Stockton fumbled at the Auburn 44-yard line and the Tigers recovered.

It was UGA’s first loss to an AP unranked team since a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019.

Georgia, which played Auburn without All-American safety KJ Bolden (injured leg), has an idle weekend ahead before a showdown with rival Florida on Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Gators won at No. 7-ranked Texas earlier on Saturday, 27-24, and are also idle next weekend.