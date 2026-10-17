Auburn shocks No. 1 Georgia in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

ATHENS — Auburn shocked No. 1 Georgia to win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, 27-24.
The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 SEC) snapped what had been a nine-game losing streak to Georgia (6-1, 4-1) in the rivalry, which dates back to 1892.
Auburn kicker Alex McPherson hit a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the win. It was the program’s fourth win over an AP No. 1-ranked team since 1998, the most in FBS.
Auburn scored 24 consecutive points to go up 24-14 in the third quarter after Georgia scored on its first two possessions of the game to take a quick 14-0 lead.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 24-17 on Peyton Woodring’s 42-yard field goal with 14:15 left to play and tied it at 24-24 with 2:58 left when Gunner Stockton hit London Humphreys with a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Georgia, a 20.5-point favorite, was driving for a potential game-winning score when Stockton fumbled at the Auburn 44-yard line and the Tigers recovered.
It was UGA’s first loss to an AP unranked team since a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019.
Georgia, which played Auburn without All-American safety KJ Bolden (injured leg), has an idle weekend ahead before a showdown with rival Florida on Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Gators won at No. 7-ranked Texas earlier on Saturday, 27-24, and are also idle next weekend.