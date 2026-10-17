Auburn shocks No. 1 Georgia in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown gets by the tackle of Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle during the second quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bulldogs will drop from No. 1 ranking after loss.

Bulldogs will drop from No. 1 ranking after loss.

ATHENS — Auburn shocked No. 1 Georgia to win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, 27-24.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 SEC) snapped what had been a nine-game losing streak to Georgia (6-1, 4-1) in the rivalry, which dates back to 1892.

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson hit a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the win. It was the program’s fourth win over an AP No. 1-ranked team since 1998, the most in FBS.

Auburn scored 24 consecutive points to go up 24-14 in the third quarter after Georgia scored on its first two possessions of the game to take a quick 14-0 lead.