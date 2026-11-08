Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III after a Georgia touchdown during the second half against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 30-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The ESPN broadcast announced Saturday that the Bulldogs will face the No. 18 Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The ESPN broadcast announced Saturday that the Bulldogs will face the No. 18 Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

OXFORD, Miss. — A game time has been announced for Georgia’s upcoming home game against Missouri.

The ESPN broadcast announced on Saturday that the Bulldogs will face the No. 18 Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. It was previously announced that the game will be broadcast on ABC.

No. 2 Georgia beat No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday, while Missouri suffered a 34-20 home loss to No. 7 Texas. Missouri is now 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in SEC play.

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Georgia has not lost to Missouri since Kirby Smart took over as the program’s head coach back in 2016. He is 8-0 against the Tigers, including a 4-0 record against current Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.