Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bulldogs get off to fast start en route to win in Oxford.

Bulldogs get off to fast start en route to win in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia struck a measure of revenge on Ole Miss on Saturday — with an exclamation point — beating the Rebels 42-7.

The Bulldogs’ win snapped Ole Miss’ FBS Power 4-leading 16-game home win streak while also avenging Georgia’s season-ending 39-34 loss to the Rebels (6-3, 4-3) in last season’s CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

Gunner Stockton was 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards in helping coach Kirby Smart get his first head coaching victory in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium after losses in Oxford in 2016 (45-14) and in 2024 (28-10).

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three drives, staking out to a 21-0 lead, while averaging 11.5 yards per play against a hapless Rebels’ defense.