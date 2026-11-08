OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia struck a measure of revenge on Ole Miss on Saturday — with an exclamation point — beating the Rebels 42-7.
The Bulldogs’ win snapped Ole Miss’ FBS Power 4-leading 16-game home win streak while also avenging Georgia’s season-ending 39-34 loss to the Rebels (6-3, 4-3) in last season’s CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.
Gunner Stockton was 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards in helping coach Kirby Smart get his first head coaching victory in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium after losses in Oxford in 2016 (45-14) and in 2024 (28-10).
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three drives, staking out to a 21-0 lead, while averaging 11.5 yards per play against a hapless Rebels’ defense.
Still, Georgia knew it would need to be on point against Ole Miss’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.
The Bulldogs proved up to the challenge, as Chambliss was 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards and 9 carries for -12 yards, sacked 5 times in the win over the 10th-ranked Rebels.
The Bulldogs return home to face No 18 Missouri, which fell to No. 7 Texas on Saturday, 34-20.
The victory moves the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) one step closer to the SEC Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff 12-team field.
With No. 1-ranked Miami losing to Notre Dame on Saturday 31-24, Georgia will likely take over the top spot when the next set of CFP rankings come out at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The final set of rankings determine the 12-team CFP field and come out at noon on Dec. 6.