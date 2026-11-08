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Georgia dominates Ole Miss in top 10 showdown

Bulldogs get off to fast start en route to win in Oxford.
Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mike Griffith
By

OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia struck a measure of revenge on Ole Miss on Saturday — with an exclamation point — beating the Rebels 42-7.

The Bulldogs’ win snapped Ole Miss’ FBS Power 4-leading 16-game home win streak while also avenging Georgia’s season-ending 39-34 loss to the Rebels (6-3, 4-3) in last season’s CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

Gunner Stockton was 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards in helping coach Kirby Smart get his first head coaching victory in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium after losses in Oxford in 2016 (45-14) and in 2024 (28-10).

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three drives, staking out to a 21-0 lead, while averaging 11.5 yards per play against a hapless Rebels’ defense.

Still, Georgia knew it would need to be on point against Ole Miss’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

The Bulldogs proved up to the challenge, as Chambliss was 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards and 9 carries for -12 yards, sacked 5 times in the win over the 10th-ranked Rebels.

The Bulldogs return home to face No 18 Missouri, which fell to No. 7 Texas on Saturday, 34-20.

The victory moves the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) one step closer to the SEC Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff 12-team field.

With No. 1-ranked Miami losing to Notre Dame on Saturday 31-24, Georgia will likely take over the top spot when the next set of CFP rankings come out at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The final set of rankings determine the 12-team CFP field and come out at noon on Dec. 6.