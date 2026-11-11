WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Round 1 of playoffs Share

By Todd Holcomb 59 minutes ago

Take a look at the first-round previews for every game in all 8 classes: 7A | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | A | Private Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Class 7A: Hillgrove at Peachtree Ridge Seeding: Hillgrove (7-3) is the No. 18 seed. Peachtree Ridge (7-3) is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Justin DeShon (34-32 in six seasons at Hillgrove, 64-74-1 overall); Matt Helmerich (36-20 in five seasons at Peachtree Ridge, 77-43 overall) Last meeting/series: Hillgrove won 30-14 in the second round of the 2024 Class 6A playoffs in their only meeting. Playoff history: Hillgrove is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Peachtree Ridge is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.

Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Hillgrove’s average score is 34-24 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 27-25 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 34 linear miles (22nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peachtree Ridge 27, Hillgrove 25

Class 6A: Houston County at Kell Seeding: Houston County (5-5) is the No. 18 seed. Kell (8-2) is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Jeremy Edwards (42-18 in five seasons at Houston County); Bobby May (45-14 in five seasons at Kell, 85-33 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Houston County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Kell is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Houston County’s average score is 38-34 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Kell’s average score is 38-20 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 115 linear miles (86th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Houston County 34, Kell 26 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Class 6A: Lassiter at Gainesville Seeding: Lassiter (8-2) is the No. 19 seed. Gainesville (7-3) is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Lassiter is unranked. Gainesville is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Sean Thom (26-54 in eight seasons at Lassiter); Santavious Bryant (7-3 in his first season at Gainesville, 44-8 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Lassiter is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2011. Gainesville is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Lassiter’s average score is 39-17 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Gainesville’s average score is 39-17 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 40 linear miles (34th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Gainesville 35, Lassiter 13 Class 5A: Lithonia at Jones County Seeding: Lithonia (6-4) is the No. 17 seed. Jones County (6-4) is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Kevin Barnes (22-11 in three seasons at Lithonia); Justin Montgomery (13-7 in two seasons at Jones County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Lithonia is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Jones County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 24-18 against the hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jones County’s average score is 33-25 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 61 linear miles (57th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lithonia 21, Jones County 19 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Class 5A: Ola at LaGrange Seeding: Ola (8-2) is the No. 21 seed. LaGrange (8-2) is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Ola is unranked. LaGrange is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Dustin Adkins (28-5 in three seasons at Ola); Matt Napier (63-22 in seven seasons at LaGrange) Last meeting/series: Ola won 26-16 on Sept. 3. Playoff history: Ola is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. LaGrange is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fourth straight time. LaGrange has won its playoff opener three straight years.

Common opponents: Both played Starr’s Mill: Ola won 54-0, LaGrange won 35-7. Both played Eagle’s Landing: Ola won 63-0, LaGrange won 44-0. Score vs. schedule: Ola’s average score is 38-10 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. LaGrange’s average score is 35-13 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 65 linear miles (60th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: LaGrange 21, Ola 16 Class 4A: Howard at Calhoun Seeding: Howard (5-5) is the No. 23 seed. Calhoun (6-4) is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Howard is unranked. Calhoun is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Trey Porter (11-19 in three seasons at Howard); Clay Stephenson (73-27 in eight seasons at Calhoun)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Howard is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Calhoun is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: Both played Troup: Howard lost 42-14, Calhoun lost 42-0. Score vs. schedule: Howard’s average score is 24-31 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Calhoun’s average score is 29-26 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 130 linear miles (90th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calhoun 28, Howard 20 Class 3A: Burke County (7-3) at Carver (Columbus) (6-4) Seeding: Burke County (7-3) is the No. 18 seed. Carver (6-4) is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Burke County is unranked. Carver is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Franklin Stephens (39-11 in four seasons at Burke County, 199-55-1 overall); Jarvis Jones (21-4 in two seasons at Carver) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 2A semifinal, which Carver won 33-14. It’s their fourth playoff meeting. Carver leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Burke County is making its 20th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Carver is making its 21st straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Carver has won its playoff opener seven straight years, has won 10 straight playoff games and has won the last two Class 2A titles.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Burke County’s average score is 29-16 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Carver’s average score is 26-24 against the hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 177 linear miles (101st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver 23, Burke County 20 Class 2A: Brooks County at Laney Seeding: Brooks County (3-7) is the No. 21 seed. Laney (6-4) is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Josh McFather (20-18 in three seasons at Brooks County); Ronnie Baker (43-24-1 in six seasons at Laney) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Brooks County is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Brooks County has won its playoff opener three straight years. Laney is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Laney has won its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Brooks County’s average score is 19-37 against the hardest schedule in Class 2A. Laney’s average score is 30-18 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 206 linear miles (108th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Laney 23, Brooks County 22

Class A: Treutlen at Wheeler County Seeding: Treutlen (8-2) is the No. 17 seed. Wheeler County (6-4) is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Alan Shurling (17-14 in three seasons at Treutlen); Thomas Smith (36-29 in six seasons at Wheeler County, 101-87 overall) Last meeting/series: Wheeler County won 28-16 on Oct. 8. It’s their first playoff meeting. Treutlen leads the series 40-19. Playoff history: Treutlen is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1991. Treutlen is seeking its first playoff win. Wheeler County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Montgomery County: Treutlen won 21-7, Wheeler County lost 15-14. Both played Telfair County: Treutlen lost 39-23, Wheeler County won 42-25. Both played Hawkinsville: Treutlen won 41-7, Wheeler County lost 27-21. Both played Turner County: Treutlen won 33-6, Wheeler County won 37-27. Both played Dooly County: Treutlen won 28-14, Wheeler County won 54-0. Both played Wilcox County: Treutlen won 43-8, Wheeler County won 47-13. Score vs. schedule: Treutlen’s average score is 32-13 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class A. Wheeler County’s average score is 32-23 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 18 linear miles (9th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wheeler County 25, Treutlen 21 Class 4A-2A Private: Hebron Christian (4-6) at Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-2) Seeding: Hebron Christian (4-6) is the No. 18 seed. Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-2) is the No. 15 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Daniel Mejia (interim); Justin Roberts (11-9 in two seasons at Eagle’s Landing Christian) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hebron Christian is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Hebron Christian has won eight straight playoff games and has won the last two state titles, most recently in Class 3A/A Private in 2025. Eagle’s Landing Christian is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Common opponents: None.