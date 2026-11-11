AJC Varsity Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 7A first-round game Maxwell Ratings project one road team to pull off an upset. Share North Paulding and quarterback Braden Stark (right) — pictured looking to pass against North Cobb in October — wil lhost Richmond Hill in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 7A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? West Forsyth (4-6) at Valdosta (9-1) Seeding: West Forsyth is the No. 32 seed. Valdosta is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: West Forsyth is unranked. Valdosta is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Jacob Nichols (4-6 in his first season at West Forsyth, 50-28 overall); Shelton Felton (50-19 in six seasons at Valdosta, 66-27 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: West Forsyth is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Valdosta is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Valdosta has won its playoff opener three straight years.

Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: West Forsyth’s average score is 20-31 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Valdosta’s average score is 53-19 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 237 linear miles (119th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Valdosta 42, West Forsyth 6

East Coweta (6-4) at Denmark (7-3) Seeding: East Coweta is the No. 17 seed. Denmark is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: John Small (58-53 in 10 seasons at East Coweta, 126-115 overall); Mike Palmieri (42-34 in seven seasons at Denmark, 208-70-1 overall) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which East Coweta won 28-14 in their only meeting.

Playoff history: East Coweta is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Denmark is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2021. Denmark has lost its playoff opener four straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: East Coweta’s average score is 31-25 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Denmark’s average score is 27-19 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 61 linear miles (55th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: East Coweta 27, Denmark 18 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Marietta (6-4) at Buford (10-0) Seeding: Marietta is the No. 24 seed. Buford is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Marietta is unranked. Buford is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Cameron Duke (11-10 in two seasons at Marietta, 95-27 overall); Bryant Appling (100-8 in eight seasons at Buford) Last meeting/series: Buford won 30-3 in 2023. Buford leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: Marietta is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Buford is making its 28th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 28th straight time. Buford has won its playoff opener 27 straight years, has won five straight playoff games and is the defending Class 6A champion.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Marietta’s average score is 38-26 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Buford’s average score is 44-5 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 37 linear miles (26th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Buford 40, Marietta 6 Archer (5-5) at North Cobb (8-2) Seeding: Archer is the No. 25 seed. North Cobb is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Dante Williams (22-32 in five seasons at Archer); Shane Queen (159-78 in 21 seasons at North Cobb, 195-106 overall) Last meeting/series: North Cobb won 28-14 in 2025. North Cobb leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: Archer is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. North Cobb is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Archer’s average score is 25-27 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 7A. North Cobb’s average score is 36-19 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 44 linear miles (39th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Cobb 30, Archer 14

South Forsyth (7-3) at Lowndes (9-1) Seeding: South Forsyth is the No. 28 seed. Lowndes is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: South Forsyth is unranked. Lowndes is ranked No. 5. Coaches: James Thomson (9-11 in two seasons at South Forsyth, 26-45 overall); Adam Carter (33-11 in four seasons at Lowndes, 94-27 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: South Forsyth is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2015. Lowndes is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: South Forsyth’s average score is 32-26 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Lowndes’ average score is 37-10 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 234 linear miles (118th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lowndes 38, South Forsyth 0 Camden County (5-5) at Grayson (6-4) Seeding: Camden County is the No. 21 seed. Grayson is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Camden County is unranked. Grayson is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Tucker Pruitt (5-5 in his first season at Camden County, 95-36 overall); Greg Carswell (6-4 in his first season at Grayson)

Last meeting/series: Grayson won 28-10 in the second round of the 2022 Class 7A playoffs. It’s their third playoff meeting. Grayson leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: Camden County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Grayson is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 13th straight time. Grayson has won its playoff opener 12 straight years. Common opponents: Both played Brunswick: Camden County won 35-21, Grayson won 44-31. Score vs. schedule: Camden County’s average score is 29-34 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Grayson’s average score is 28-18 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 249 linear miles (120th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Grayson 32, Camden County 13 Richmond Hill (5-5) at North Paulding (8-2) Seeding: Richmond Hill is the No. 20 seed. North Paulding is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Matt Lezotte (69-59 in 12 seasons at Richmond Hill, 97-75 overall); Don Stark (44-31 in seven seasons at North Paulding, 112-70-1 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Richmond Hill is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2020. North Paulding is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Richmond Hill’s average score is 23-25 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. North Paulding’s average score is 31-12 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 251 linear miles (121st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Paulding 24, Richmond Hill 14 Norcross (5-5) at Brookwood (9-1) Seeding: Norcross is the No. 29 seed. Brookwood is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Norcross is unranked. Brookwood is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Corey Richardson (11-10 in two seasons at Norcross); Chad Nighbert (18-4 in two seasons at Brookwood) Last meeting/series: Brookwood won 57-23 on Sept. 25. It’s their fifth playoff meeting. Brookwood leads the series 13-9.

Playoff history: Norcross is making its 17th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Brookwood is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: Both played Mill Creek: Norcross won 40-16, Brookwood won 36-8. Both played Duluth: Norcross won 35-21, Brookwood won 46-0. Both played Parkview: Norcross lost 55-21, Brookwood lost 34-24. Both played Berkmar: Norcross won 52-0, Brookwood won 53-0. Both played North Gwinnett: Norcross lost 46-7, Brookwood won 50-24. Both played Peachtree Ridge: Norcross won 20-6, Brookwood won 51-3. Score vs. schedule: Norcross’ average score is 25-27 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Brookwood’s average score is 45-14 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 11 linear miles (5th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Brookwood 36, Norcross 6

Collins Hill (5-5) at Newton (10-0) Seeding: Collins Hill is the No. 31 seed. Newton is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Collins Hill is unranked. Newton is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Drew Swick (27-19 in four seasons at Collins Hill); Josh Skelton (33-12 in four seasons at Newton) Last meeting/series: Collins Hill won 31-24 in the second round of the 2015 Class 6A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting. Collins Hill leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Collins Hill is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Newton is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Archer: Collins Hill lost 21-0, Newton won 49-23. Score vs. schedule: Collins Hill’s average score is 26-27 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Newton’s average score is 50-19 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 30 linear miles (21st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Newton 46, Collins Hill 0 Hillgrove (7-3) at Peachtree Ridge (7-3) Seeding: Hillgrove is the No. 18 seed. Peachtree Ridge is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Justin DeShon (34-32 in six seasons at Hillgrove, 64-74-1 overall); Matt Helmerich (36-20 in five seasons at Peachtree Ridge, 77-43 overall)

Last meeting/series: Hillgrove won 30-14 in the second round of the 2024 Class 6A playoffs in their only meeting. Playoff history: Hillgrove is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Peachtree Ridge is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Hillgrove’s average score is 34-24 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 27-25 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 34 linear miles (22nd-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peachtree Ridge 27, Hillgrove 25 Harrison (6-4) at McEachern (8-2) Seeding: Harrison is the No. 23 seed. McEachern is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Luqman Salam (25-8 in three seasons at Harrison, 38-25 overall); Kareem Reid (31-13 in four seasons at McEachern, 91-45 overall) Last meeting/series: McEachern won 29-13 on Oct. 30. It’s their first playoff meeting. McEachern leads the series 19-8. Playoff history: Harrison is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. McEachern is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023.

Common opponents: Both played Kennesaw Mountain: Harrison won 48-7, McEachern won 57-0. Both played North Atlanta: Harrison lost 38-34, McEachern won 37-7. Both played Hillgrove: Harrison lost 35-26, McEachern won 27-24. Both played Campbell: Harrison won 35-14, McEachern won 38-6. Both played Pebblebrook: Harrison won 38-8, McEachern won 42-13. Score vs. schedule: Harrison’s average score is 32-19 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 7A. McEachern’s average score is 32-13 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 5 linear miles (1st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: McEachern 27, Harrison 13 Lambert (5-5) at Colquitt County (7-3) Seeding: Lambert is the No. 26 seed. Colquitt County is the No. 7 seed.

Rankings: Lambert is unranked. Colquitt County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Marc Beach (36-19 in five seasons at Lambert); Sean Calhoun (49-12 in five seasons at Colquitt County, 101-23 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Lambert is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Colquitt County is making its 18th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Lambert’s average score is 28-26 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Colquitt County’s average score is 36-25 against the hardest schedule in Class 7A.

Distance: 202 linear miles (107th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Colquitt County 38, Lambert 10 North Atlanta (6-4) at North Gwinnett (9-1) Seeding: North Atlanta is the No. 27 seed. North Gwinnett is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: North Atlanta is unranked. North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Jamie Aull (46-26 in seven seasons at North Atlanta, 67-57 overall); Eric Godfree (41-8 in four seasons at North Gwinnett, 164-95 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: North Atlanta is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. North Gwinnett is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 10th straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Norcross: North Atlanta lost 28-10, North Gwinnett won 46-7. Score vs. schedule: North Atlanta’s average score is 27-26 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 43-19 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 26 linear miles (18th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett 40, North Atlanta 10 Walton (6-4) at Westlake (8-2) Seeding: Walton is the No. 22 seed. Westlake is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Walton is unranked. Westlake is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Daniel Brunner (86-37 in 10 seasons at Walton); Kevin Whitley (8-2 in his first season at Westlake, 178-68 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Walton is making its 10th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Westlake is making its 14th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Common opponents: Both played Wheeler: Walton won 49-3, Westlake won 66-10. Score vs. schedule: Walton’s average score is 34-26 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Westlake’s average score is 43-29 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 22 linear miles (15th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Westlake 38, Walton 18 South Gwinnett (6-4) at Parkview (7-3) Seeding: South Gwinnett is the No. 19 seed. Parkview is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Bryan Lamar (32-31 in six seasons at South Gwinnett, 115-60 overall); Adam Clack (11-9 in two seasons at Parkview, 85-33 overall) Last meeting/series: Parkview won 55-29 on Aug. 28. It’s their first playoff meeting. Parkview leads the series 26-12. Playoff history: South Gwinnett is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. Parkview is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Parkview is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2020.

Common opponents: Both played Brookwood: South Gwinnett lost 55-20, Parkview won 34-24. Score vs. schedule: South Gwinnett’s average score is 30-31 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Parkview’s average score is 45-27 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 6 linear miles (second-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Parkview 35, South Gwinnett 23 North Forsyth (5-5) at Carrollton (10-0) Seeding: North Forsyth is the No. 30 seed. Carrollton is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: North Forsyth is unranked. Carrollton is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Robert Craft (60-57 in 11 seasons at North Forsyth, 108-78 overall); Joey King (75-7 in six seasons at Carrollton, 142-11 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which Carrollton won 58-17 in their only meeting. Playoff history: North Forsyth is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Carrollton is making its 12th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 12th straight time. Common opponents: Both played Archer: North Forsyth lost 44-19, Carrollton won 38-7. Score vs. schedule: North Forsyth’s average score is 33-24 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Carrollton’s average score is 57-14 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 74 linear miles (67th-closest among 123 first-round games)