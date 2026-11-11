AJC Varsity Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 2A first-round game An in-depth look at every GHSA football playoffs Class 2A first-round matchup. Share Commerce running back Demarco Huff (11) goes airborne to avoid a tackle by Green County outside linebacker (44) during the first half of a game Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at Commerce High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 2A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Bacon County (2-8) at Heard County (10-0) Seeding: Bacon County is the No. 32 seed. Heard County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Bacon County is unranked. Heard County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Thad Williams (7-14 in two seasons at Bacon County); Shane Lasseter (48-23 in six seasons at Heard County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Bacon County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1991. Bacon County is seeking its first playoff win and has lost its playoff opener four straight years. Heard County is making its 22nd straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Bacon County’s average score is 14-28 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Heard County’s average score is 48-9 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 195 linear miles (105th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Heard County 46, Bacon County 0

Cook (4-6) at Fannin County (6-4) Seeding: Cook is the No. 17 seed. Fannin County is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Cook is ranked No. 9. Fannin County is unranked. Coaches: Cornelius “Pig” Brown (4-6 in his first season at Cook); David Nichols (6-4 in his first season at Fannin County)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Cook is making its 27th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Fannin County is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Cook’s average score is 19-22 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Fannin County’s average score is 34-24 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 263 linear miles (123rd-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cook 34, Fannin County 7 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Related Story AJC Varsity Playoff Challenge is now open! Submit your brackets for each class. Rabun County (5-5) at Fitzgerald (7-3) Seeding: Rabun County is the No. 24 seed. Fitzgerald is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Rabun County is unranked. Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Rance Gillespie (15-8 in two seasons at Rabun County, 185-99 overall); Wesley Tankersley (16-7 in two seasons at Fitzgerald, 128-82 overall) Last meeting/series: Fitzgerald won 42-21 in 2024 in the first round of the Class A Division I playoffs. It’s their fourth playoff meeting. Fitzgerald leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Rabun County is making its 15th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Fitzgerald is making its 27th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the ninth straight time. Fitzgerald has won its playoff opener eight straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Rabun County’s average score is 24-22 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Fitzgerald’s average score is 27-13 against the tenth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 216 linear miles (115th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fitzgerald 32, Rabun County 0 Dade County (5-5) at Social Circle (8-2) Seeding: Dade County is the No. 25 seed. Social Circle is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Jeff Poston (32-43 in seven seasons at Dade County); Rob Patton (45-33 in seven seasons at Social Circle) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Dade County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Social Circle is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Dade County’s average score is 30-28 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Social Circle’s average score is 29-15 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 132 linear miles (92nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Social Circle 31, Dade County 6

East Laurens (3-7) at Jeff Davis (9-1) Seeding: East Laurens is the No. 28 seed. Jeff Davis is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: East Laurens is unranked. Jeff Davis is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Jesse Hicks (9-22 in three seasons at East Laurens, 142-130 overall); Lance Helton (69-39 in 10 seasons at Jeff Davis) Last meeting/series: Jeff Davis won 43-0 in 2021. It’s their second playoff meeting. Jeff Davis leads the series 14-5. Playoff history: East Laurens is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2000. Jeff Davis is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.

Common opponents: Both played Vidalia: East Laurens won 21-19, Jeff Davis won 37-0. Both played Metter: East Laurens won 28-21, Jeff Davis won 40-0. Score vs. schedule: East Laurens’ average score is 20-30 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Jeff Davis’ average score is 34-10 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 49 linear miles (46th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jeff Davis 35, East Laurens 3 Brooks County (3-7) at Laney (6-4) Seeding: Brooks County is the No. 21 seed. Laney is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Josh McFather (20-18 in three seasons at Brooks County); Ronnie Baker (43-24-1 in six seasons at Laney)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Brooks County is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Brooks County has won its playoff opener three straight years. Laney is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Laney has won its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Brooks County’s average score is 19-37 against the hardest schedule in Class 2A. Laney’s average score is 30-18 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 206 linear miles (108th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Laney 23, Brooks County 22 Screven County (7-3) at Swainsboro (5-5) Seeding: Screven County is the No. 20 seed. Swainsboro is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Screven County is unranked. Swainsboro is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Ron Duncan (113-57 in 15 seasons at Screven County, 169-85 overall); Dwight J. Smith (5-5 in his first season at Swainsboro) Last meeting/series: Swainsboro won 57-13 in 2022 in the second round of the Class A Division I playoffs. It’s their third playoff meeting. Swainsboro leads the series 34-21-2. Playoff history: Screven County is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Swainsboro is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Screven County’s average score is 23-13 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Swainsboro’s average score is 27-25 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 41 linear miles (35th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Swainsboro 31, Screven County 7 Related Story Northview football, coach Drayton ‘split amicably’ after 2 seasons Vidalia (2-8) at Dublin (9-1) Seeding: Vidalia is the No. 29 seed. Dublin is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Vidalia is unranked. Dublin is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Zach Grage (2-8 in his first season at Vidalia, 65-43 overall); Roger Holmes (224-78-1 in 25 seasons at Dublin, 297-127-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Dublin won 48-6 on Oct. 30. It’s their first playoff meeting. Dublin leads the series 16-12.

Playoff history: Vidalia is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. Dublin is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Dublin has won its playoff opener four straight years. Common opponents: Both played ACE Charter: Vidalia lost 17-7, Dublin won 60-14. Both played Bleckley County: Vidalia lost 49-13, Dublin won 27-21. Both played Dodge County: Vidalia lost 38-13, Dublin won 53-47. Both played Swainsboro: Vidalia lost 34-0, Dublin won 27-12. Both played East Laurens: Vidalia lost 21-19, Dublin won 56-28. Score vs. schedule: Vidalia’s average score is 11-31 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Dublin’s average score is 39-18 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 37 linear miles (29th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dublin 38, Vidalia 0

Utopian Academy (2-6) at Thomasville (9-1) Seeding: Utopian Academy is the No. 31 seed. Thomasville is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Utopian Academy is unranked. Thomasville is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Darius Redman (3-25 in three seasons at Utopian Academy); Jonathan DeLay (42-18 in five seasons at Thomasville) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Utopian Academy is making its first playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Thomasville is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 10th straight time. Thomasville has won its playoff opener nine straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Utopian Academy’s average score is 25-38 against the 49th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Thomasville’s average score is 35-20 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 191 linear miles (104th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomasville 49, Utopian Academy 0 Dodge County (5-5) at Berrien (6-4) Seeding: Dodge County is the No. 18 seed. Berrien is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Phillip Brown (21-12 in three seasons at Dodge County); Jackson Dean (10-12 in two seasons at Berrien) Last meeting/series: Berrien won 28-0 in 2023. It’s their first playoff meeting. Berrien leads the series 4-2-1.

Playoff history: Dodge County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Berrien is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Berrien is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1991. Common opponents: Both played Fitzgerald: Dodge County lost 28-14, Berrien lost 47-7. Score vs. schedule: Dodge County’s average score is 33-28 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Berrien’s average score is 25-25 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 68 linear miles (61st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dodge County 28, Berrien 24 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Mount Zion (Carrollton) (4-6) at Model (8-2) Seeding: Mount Zion is the No. 23 seed. Model is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Brad Gordon (59-52 in 10 seasons at Mount Zion); Jeff Hunnicutt (41-44 in eight seasons at Model) Last meeting/series: Model won 42-0 on Oct. 2. It’s their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Mount Zion is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Model is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023.

Common opponents: Both played Bremen: Mount Zion lost 44-0, Model lost 49-24. Both played Coosa: Mount Zion won 28-21, Model won 59-7. Both played Darlington: Mount Zion lost 28-7, Model won 54-21. Both played Armuchee: Mount Zion won 41-8, Model won 49-0. Both played Pepperell: Mount Zion lost 22-0, Model won 34-7. Both played Heard County: Mount Zion lost 50-9, Model lost 45-0. Score vs. schedule: Mount Zion (Carrollton)’s average score is 18-30 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Model’s average score is 38-16 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 49 linear miles (45th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Model 38, Mount Zion (Carrollton) 0 Related Story Citing health reasons, football coach Lee Shaw retires with 197 victories Gordon Lee (5-5) at Commerce (9-1) Seeding: Gordon Lee is the No. 26 seed. Commerce is the No. 7 seed.

Rankings: Gordon Lee is unranked. Commerce is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Josh Groce (52-36 in eight seasons at Gordon Lee); Lenny Gregory (11-9 in two seasons at Commerce, 74-62 overall) Last meeting/series: Commerce won 28-14 in 2020 in the second round of the Class A Public playoffs. It’s their third playoff meeting. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: Gordon Lee is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Commerce is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Gordon Lee’s average score is 30-21 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Commerce’s average score is 41-12 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 114 linear miles (84th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Commerce 37, Gordon Lee 0 Washington (5-5) at Bremen (9-1) Seeding: Washington is the No. 27 seed. Bremen is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Washington is unranked. Bremen is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Kenneth Miller (5-5 in his first season at Washington, 55-79-1 overall); Davis Russell (80-46 in 11 seasons at Bremen) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Washington is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2004. Bremen is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Washington’s average score is 17-26 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Bremen’s average score is 46-11 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 41 linear miles (36th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bremen 45, Washington 0

ACE Charter (5-5) at Jasper County (6-4) Seeding: ACE Charter is the No. 22 seed. Jasper County is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Keith Hatcher (32-22 in five seasons at ACE Charter, 78-61 overall); Dondrial Pinkins (6-4 in his first season at Jasper County, 109-64 overall) Last meeting/series: Jasper County won 41-31 in 2024 in the first round of the Class A Division I playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: ACE Charter is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. ACE Charter has lost its playoff opener five straight years. Jasper County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Dublin: ACE Charter lost 60-14, Jasper County lost 32-0. Both played Bleckley County: ACE Charter lost 45-15, Jasper County lost 35-7. Score vs. schedule: ACE Charter’s average score is 24-26 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Jasper County’s average score is 28-18 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 26 linear miles (17th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jasper County 25, ACE Charter 16 Pepperell (5-5) at Putnam County (7-3) Seeding: Pepperell is the No. 19 seed. Putnam County is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Brandon Haywood (16-18 in three seasons at Pepperell, 19-35 overall); Joel Harvin (23-20 in four seasons at Putnam County, 56-52 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Pepperell is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Putnam County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Putnam County has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Pepperell’s average score is 24-29 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Putnam County’s average score is 34-18 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 117 linear miles (88th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Putnam County 27, Pepperell 20 Jefferson County (3-7) at Bleckley County (9-1) Seeding: Jefferson County is the No. 30 seed. Bleckley County is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Jefferson County is unranked. Bleckley County is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Mario East (6-34 in four seasons at Jefferson County); Von Lassiter (78-36 in 10 seasons at Bleckley County, 113-48 overall) Last meeting/series: Bleckley County won 50-0 in 2025. It’s their second playoff meeting. Jefferson County leads the series 5-4. Playoff history: Jefferson County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2020. Bleckley County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight time. Bleckley County has won its playoff opener six straight years.