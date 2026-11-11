AJC Varsity GHSA football Private playoff bracket: Previews of every first-round game Maxwell Ratings projections are for scores ranging from 28-22, to 49-0. Share Hebron Christian running back Beau Bennett reacts after scoring a 40-yard touchdown run against Carver-Atlanta during the first half of a GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Friday, August 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in the Private bracket. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Darlington (5-5) at Mt. Bethel Christian (6-4) Seeding: Darlington is the No. 17 seed. Mt. Bethel Christian is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Wayne Groves (19-24 in four seasons at Darlington); Damon Dawson (6-4 in his first season at Mt. Bethel Christian) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Darlington is making its 20th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Darlington has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Mt. Bethel Christian is making its first playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Mt. Bethel Christian is hosting a playoff game for the first time.

Common opponents: Both played Mount Paran Christian: Darlington won 27-0, Mt. Bethel Christian won 13-11.

Score vs. schedule: Darlington’s average score is 32-27 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Mt. Bethel Christian’s average score is 26-20 against the 60th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 47 linear miles (44th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Darlington 28, Mt. Bethel Christian 17 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Westminster (3-7) at Calvary Day (9-1) Seeding: Westminster (Atlanta) is the No. 24 seed. Calvary Day is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Westminster (Atlanta) is unranked. Calvary Day is ranked No. 2.

Coaches: Nelson Stewart (5-15 in two seasons at Westminster (Atlanta), 167-69 overall); Jason Cameron (21-3 in two seasons at Calvary Day, 70-25 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Westminster (Atlanta) is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Calvary Day is making its 17th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight time. Calvary Day has won its playoff opener six straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Westminster (Atlanta)’s average score is 15-27 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Calvary Day’s average score is 42-9 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.

Distance: 231 linear miles (117th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calvary Day 41, Westminster (Atlanta) 0 Mount Paran Christian (2-8) at Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3) Seeding: Mount Paran Christian is the No. 25 seed. Greater Atlanta Christian is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Mount Paran Christian is unranked. Greater Atlanta Christian is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Connie Arnold (12-17 in three seasons at Mount Paran Christian); Tim Hardy (143-47 in 15 seasons at Greater Atlanta Christian, 152-62 overall) Last meeting/series: Mount Paran Christian won 32-29 in 2024 in the first round of the Class 3A/A Private playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting.

Playoff history: Mount Paran Christian is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Greater Atlanta Christian is making its 15th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Mount Paran Christian’s average score is 12-27 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Greater Atlanta Christian’s average score is 41-22 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 26 linear miles (16th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Greater Atlanta Christian 44, Mount Paran Christian 0

Savannah Christian (5-5) at Providence Christian (6-4) Seeding: Savannah Christian is the No. 21 seed. Providence Christian is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Baker Woodward (79-30 in nine seasons at Savannah Christian); Trae Owens (6-4 in his first season at Providence Christian) Last meeting/series: Savannah Christian won 45-0 in 2024. It’s their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Savannah Christian is making its 21st straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Savannah Christian has won its playoff opener four straight years. Providence Christian is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Providence Christian is hosting a playoff game for the first time.

Common opponents: Both played Athens Academy: Savannah Christian won 35-13, Providence Christian won 35-28. Score vs. schedule: Savannah Christian’s average score is 26-23 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Providence Christian’s average score is 27-21 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 214 linear miles (111th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Providence Christian 28, Savannah Christian 21 Trinity Christian (4-6) at North Cobb Christian (6-4) Seeding: Trinity Christian is the No. 20 seed. North Cobb Christian is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Jeff Schmidlkofer (9-13 in two seasons at Trinity Christian); P.J. Hughes (6-4 in his first season at North Cobb Christian)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Trinity Christian is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. North Cobb Christian is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Trinity Christian’s average score is 37-27 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. North Cobb Christian’s average score is 31-19 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 44 linear miles (40th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Cobb Christian 31, Trinity Christian 20 Hebron Christian (4-6) at Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-2) Seeding: Hebron Christian is the No. 18 seed. Eagle’s Landing Christian is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Daniel Mejia (interim); Justin Roberts (11-9 in two seasons at Eagle’s Landing Christian) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hebron Christian is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Hebron Christian has won eight straight playoff games and has won the last two state titles, most recently in Class 3A/A Private in 2025. Eagle’s Landing Christian is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Hebron Christian’s average score is 32-25 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Eagle’s Landing Christian’s average score is 36-23 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 38 linear miles (30th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hebron Christian 28, Eagle’s Landing Christian 21 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Mount Pisgah Christian (3-7) at Whitefield Academy (7-3) Seeding: Mount Pisgah Christian is the No. 23 seed. Whitefield Academy is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Mount Pisgah Christian is unranked. Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Brad Watkins (6-15 in two seasons at Mount Pisgah Christian); Robert Walsh (29-16 in four seasons at Whitefield Academy)

Last meeting/series: Whitefield Academy won 50-0 in 2023. It’s their first playoff meeting. Whitefield Academy leads the series 9-6. Playoff history: Mount Pisgah Christian is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Mount Pisgah Christian has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Whitefield Academy is making its 10th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Common opponents: Both played Mount Vernon: Mount Pisgah Christian lost 53-0, Whitefield Academy lost 34-28. Score vs. schedule: Mount Pisgah Christian’s average score is 11-35 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Whitefield Academy’s average score is 43-22 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 22 linear miles (12th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Whitefield Academy 46, Mount Pisgah Christian 0 Landmark Christian (1-9) at Fellowship Christian (7-3) Seeding: Landmark Christian is the No. 26 seed. Fellowship Christian is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Landmark Christian is unranked. Fellowship Christian is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Tommy Lewis (25-40 in six seasons at Landmark Christian, 123-67 overall); Scott Hamilton (7-3 in his first season at Fellowship Christian, 39-74 overall) Last meeting/series: Landmark Christian won 39-0 in 2009. It’s their first playoff meeting. Landmark Christian leads the series 3-1. Playoff history: Landmark Christian is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Fellowship Christian is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 11th straight time. Fellowship Christian has won its playoff opener 10 straight years.

Common opponents: Both played Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg): Landmark Christian lost 40-6, Fellowship Christian won 26-20. Score vs. schedule: Landmark Christian’s average score is 13-44 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Fellowship Christian’s average score is 29-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 36 linear miles (24th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fellowship Christian 37, Landmark Christian 3 Walker (2-8) at Wesleyan (7-3) Seeding: Walker is the No. 27 seed. Wesleyan is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Walker is unranked. Wesleyan is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Alec Lemon (2-8 in his first season at Walker); Franklin Pridgen (169-84 in 21 seasons at Wesleyan)

Last meeting/series: Wesleyan won 56-0 in 2015. It’s their first playoff meeting. Wesleyan leads the series 6-0. Playoff history: Walker is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2012. Wesleyan is making its 15th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Wesleyan has won its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Walker’s average score is 17-32 against the 59th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Wesleyan’s average score is 28-24 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 18 linear miles (10th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wesleyan 49, Walker 0 Pace Academy (3-7) at Christian Heritage (9-1) Seeding: Pace Academy is the No. 22 seed. Christian Heritage is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Kevin Johnson (3-7 in his first season at Pace Academy); Frank Barden (28-14 in four seasons at Christian Heritage, 245-129-1 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Pace Academy is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2015. Christian Heritage is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Christian Heritage has lost its playoff opener three straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Pace Academy’s average score is 17-33 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Christian Heritage’s average score is 45-20 against the 61st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 71 linear miles (63rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Christian Heritage 28, Pace Academy 21 Athens Academy (3-7) at King’s Ridge Christian (7-3) Seeding: Athens Academy is the No. 19 seed. King’s Ridge Christian is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Josh Alexander (109-32 in 12 seasons at Athens Academy); Mark Buchanan (7-3 in his first season at King’s Ridge Christian) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.