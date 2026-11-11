AJC Varsity Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every Class A first-round game An in-depth look at every GHSA football playoffs Class A first-round matchup. Share The Glascock County offense lines up for an offensive snap against the Warren County defense during their GHSA Class A Division II football game at the Glascock County football stadium, Friday, September 19, 2025, in Gibson, Ga. ((Jason Getz / JC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in Class A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Greene County (2-8) at Johnson County (10-0) Seeding: Greene County is the No. 31 seed. Johnson County is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Greene County is unranked. Johnson County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Chris MacFarland (2-8 in his first season at Greene County); Don Norton (160-62 in 20 seasons at Johnson County, 167-85 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Greene County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Johnson County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Johnson County has won its playoff opener four straight years.

Common opponents: Both played Warren County: Greene County lost 32-27, Johnson County won 35-0. Both played Wilkinson County: Greene County won 24-18, Johnson County won 61-16.

Score vs. schedule: Greene County’s average score is 14-31 against the third-hardest schedule in Class A. Johnson County’s average score is 50-9 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 64 linear miles (59th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Johnson County 42, Greene County 0

Glascock County (5-5) at Portal (8-2) Seeding: Glascock County is the No. 23 seed. Portal is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Chris Kelley (66-183-1 in 25 seasons at Glascock County); Jason McEachin (28-34 in six seasons at Portal)

Last meeting/series: Portal won 26-6 in 2012. It’s their first playoff meeting. Portal leads the series 3-0.

Playoff history: Glascock County is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Glascock County has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Portal is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Portal is hosting a playoff game for the first time. Common opponents: Both played Jenkins County: Glascock County lost 17-10, Portal won 21-14. Score vs. schedule: Glascock County’s average score is 27-26 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class A. Portal’s average score is 32-23 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 62 linear miles (58th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Portal 31, Glascock County 20

McIntosh County Academy (5-5) at Clinch County (7-3) Seeding: McIntosh County Academy is the No. 18 seed. Clinch County is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: McIntosh County Academy is unranked. Clinch County is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Bradley Warren (75-50-1 in 11 seasons at McIntosh County Academy, 154-150-1 overall); Rance Morgan (7-3 in his first season at Clinch County) Last meeting/series: Clinch County won 38-14 in 2023 in the first round of the Class A Division II playoffs. It’s their sixth playoff meeting. Clinch County leads the series 11-4. Playoff history: McIntosh County Academy is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. McIntosh County Academy has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Clinch County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Clinch County has won its playoff opener four straight years.

Common opponents: Both played Charlton County: McIntosh County Academy lost 25-7, Clinch County won 34-10. Both played Jeff Davis: McIntosh County Academy lost 36-7, Clinch County lost 42-7. Score vs. schedule: McIntosh County Academy’s average score is 13-23 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A. Clinch County’s average score is 25-12 against the tenth-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 82 linear miles (70th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Clinch County 28, McIntosh County Academy 6 Related Story AJC Varsity Playoff Challenge is now open! Submit your brackets for each class. B.E.S.T. Academy (6-4) at Trion (8-2) Seeding: B.E.S.T. Academy is the No. 25 seed. Trion is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked.

Coaches: Rodney Cofield (7-13 in two seasons at B.E.S.T. Academy, 167-129-1 overall); Sean Patrick (55-25 in seven seasons at Trion) Last meeting/series: Trion won 40-7 on Nov. 6. It’s their first playoff meeting. Trion leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: B.E.S.T. Academy is in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2017. Trion is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: Both played Manchester: B.E.S.T. Academy won 36-20, Trion won 35-7. Both played Greenville: B.E.S.T. Academy won 63-8, Trion won 50-0. Both played Bowdon: B.E.S.T. Academy lost 44-0, Trion lost 34-7. Score vs. schedule: B.E.S.T. Academy’s average score is 28-19 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class A. Trion’s average score is 35-16 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class A.

Distance: 80 linear miles (69th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Trion 32, B.E.S.T. Academy 10 Manchester (3-7) at Bowdon (7-3) Seeding: Manchester is the No. 28 seed. Bowdon is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Manchester is unranked. Bowdon is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Demonta Prather (17-15 in three seasons at Manchester); Jamie Abrams (7-3 in his first season at Bowdon, 72-22-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Bowdon won 47-20 on Oct. 30. It’s their third playoff meeting. Manchester leads the series 9-8. Playoff history: Manchester is making its 12th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Bowdon is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Bowdon has won its playoff opener six straight years, has won 20 straight playoff games and has won the last four Class A Division II titles.

Common opponents: Both played B.E.S.T. Academy: Manchester lost 36-20, Bowdon won 44-0. Both played Greenville: Manchester won 50-8, Bowdon won 41-6. Both played Trion: Manchester lost 35-7, Bowdon won 34-7. Score vs. schedule: Manchester’s average score is 20-31 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class A. Bowdon’s average score is 30-17 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 60 linear miles (52nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon 37, Manchester 0 Lake Oconee Academy (6-4) at Charlton County (7-2-1) Seeding: Lake Oconee Academy is the No. 21 seed. Charlton County is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Lake Oconee Academy is unranked. Charlton County is ranked No. 8.

Coaches: Patrick Stewart (24-26 in five seasons at Lake Oconee Academy); Brandon Byram (7-2-1 in his first season at Charlton County, 29-23-1 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Lake Oconee Academy is making its first playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Charlton County is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Lake Oconee Academy’s average score is 26-20 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class A. Charlton County’s average score is 28-14 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class A.

Distance: 197 linear miles (106th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Charlton County 28, Lake Oconee Academy 13 Related Story Northview football, coach Drayton ‘split amicably’ after 2 seasons Montgomery County (5-5) at Emanuel County Institute (6-4) Seeding: Montgomery County is the No. 22 seed. Emanuel County Institute is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Gabe Gay (5-5 in his first season at Montgomery County); Chad Harper (14-8 in two seasons at Emanuel County Institute) Last meeting/series: Emanuel County Institute won 41-13 on Oct. 23. It’s their second playoff meeting. Emanuel County Institute leads the series 34-16. Playoff history: Montgomery County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Emanuel County Institute is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Claxton: Montgomery County won 21-8, Emanuel County Institute won 42-8. Both played Portal: Montgomery County lost 28-0, Emanuel County Institute won 36-28. Both played McIntosh County Academy: Montgomery County lost 12-0, Emanuel County Institute won 36-7. Score vs. schedule: Montgomery County’s average score is 14-18 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class A. Emanuel County Institute’s average score is 27-19 against the second-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 37 linear miles (28th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Emanuel County Institute 31, Montgomery County 0 Irwin County (4-6) at Lincoln County (8-2) Seeding: Irwin County is the No. 32 seed. Lincoln County is the No. 1 seed.

Rankings: Irwin County is unranked. Lincoln County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Beau Johnson (4-6 in his first season at Irwin County, 38-40-4 overall); Lee Chomskis (65-21 in seven seasons at Lincoln County, 169-83 overall) Last meeting/series: Irwin County won 51-27 in 2021 in the second round of the Class A Public playoffs. It’s their fourth playoff meeting. Irwin County leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: Irwin County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Lincoln County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Lincoln County has won its playoff opener seven straight years. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Irwin County’s average score is 27-29 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class A. Lincoln County’s average score is 34-18 against the hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 159 linear miles (98th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lincoln County 41, Irwin County 6 Early County (4-6) at Macon County (9-1) Seeding: Early County is the No. 26 seed. Macon County is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Early County is unranked. Macon County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Laversay Taylor (4-6 in his first season at Early County); Sheddrick Risper (9-1 in his first season at Macon County, 128-73 overall)

Last meeting/series: Early County won 36-0 in 2002 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. It’s their third playoff meeting. Early County leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: Early County is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Early County has won its playoff opener four straight years. Macon County is making its 15th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Early County’s average score is 22-18 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class A. Macon County’s average score is 40-11 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 84 linear miles (71st-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Macon County 24, Early County 14 Miller County (5-5) at Mitchell County (8-2) Seeding: Miller County is the No. 24 seed. Mitchell County is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Miller County is unranked. Mitchell County is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Tom Causey (17-16 in three seasons at Miller County, 30-25 overall); Kaream Hess (8-2 in his first season at Mitchell County, 12-18 overall) Last meeting/series: Mitchell County won 42-31 on Sept. 11. It’s their first playoff meeting. Mitchell County leads the series 29-7-3. Playoff history: Miller County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Mitchell County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.

Common opponents: Both played Seminole County: Miller County won 24-19, Mitchell County won 42-7. Both played Atkinson County: Miller County won 51-25, Mitchell County won 59-0. Both played Randolph-Clay: Miller County lost 22-6, Mitchell County lost 30-0. Both played Clinch County: Miller County lost 35-3, Mitchell County won 12-10. Both played Pelham: Miller County won 38-12, Mitchell County won 38-13. Score vs. schedule: Miller County’s average score is 25-24 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class A. Mitchell County’s average score is 33-20 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 30 linear miles (20th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mitchell County 31, Miller County 17 Related Story Citing health reasons, football coach Lee Shaw retires with 197 victories Telfair County (5-5) at Randolph-Clay (10-0) Seeding: Telfair County is the No. 29 seed. Randolph-Clay is the No. 4 seed.

Rankings: Telfair County is unranked. Randolph-Clay is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Matt Burleson (83-75 in 15 seasons at Telfair County); Charles Truitt (22-26-1 in five seasons at Randolph-Clay, 116-127-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Telfair County won 28-8 in 2023 in the first round of the Class A Division II playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: Telfair County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Randolph-Clay is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2015. Randolph-Clay is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2015 and is seeking its first playoff win since 2005. Common opponents: Both played Turner County: Telfair County won 56-33, Randolph-Clay won 40-27.

Score vs. schedule: Telfair County’s average score is 28-26 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class A. Randolph-Clay’s average score is 36-12 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 115 linear miles (85th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Randolph-Clay 34, Telfair County 9 Hawkinsville (5-5) at Schley County (8-2) Seeding: Hawkinsville is the No. 20 seed. Schley County is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Hawkinsville is unranked. Schley County is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Tim Suttles (27-17 in four seasons at Hawkinsville, 46-30 overall); Darren Alford (87-41 in 11 seasons at Schley County) Last meeting/series: Schley County won 27-19 on Sept. 4. It’s their first playoff meeting. Hawkinsville leads the series 8-5.

Playoff history: Hawkinsville is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Schley County is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: Both played Turner County: Hawkinsville lost 30-17, Schley County won 41-26. Both played Marion County: Hawkinsville won 25-6, Schley County won 33-14. Both played Wilcox County: Hawkinsville won 28-0, Schley County won 34-12. Both played Macon County: Hawkinsville lost 33-12, Schley County won 26-20. Score vs. schedule: Hawkinsville’s average score is 20-21 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class A. Schley County’s average score is 38-17 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 47 linear miles (43rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Schley County 28, Hawkinsville 14

Seminole County (3-7) at Taylor County (9-1) Seeding: Seminole County is the No. 30 seed. Taylor County is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Seminole County is unranked. Taylor County is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Cedric Stegall (32-33 in six seasons at Seminole County, 38-74 overall); Jess Devoursney (9-1 in his first season at Taylor County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Seminole County is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Taylor County is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. Taylor County is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2016 and has lost its playoff opener three straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Seminole County’s average score is 18-23 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class A. Taylor County’s average score is 45-14 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 113 linear miles (82nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Taylor County 34, Seminole County 7 Treutlen (8-2) at Wheeler County (6-4) Seeding: Treutlen is the No. 17 seed. Wheeler County is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Alan Shurling (17-14 in three seasons at Treutlen); Thomas Smith (36-29 in six seasons at Wheeler County, 101-87 overall) Last meeting/series: Wheeler County won 28-16 on Oct. 8. It’s their first playoff meeting. Treutlen leads the series 40-19.

Playoff history: Treutlen is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1991. Treutlen is seeking its first playoff win. Wheeler County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: Both played Montgomery County: Treutlen won 21-7, Wheeler County lost 15-14. Both played Telfair County: Treutlen lost 39-23, Wheeler County won 42-25. Both played Hawkinsville: Treutlen won 41-7, Wheeler County lost 27-21. Both played Turner County: Treutlen won 33-6, Wheeler County won 37-27. Both played Dooly County: Treutlen won 28-14, Wheeler County won 54-0. Both played Wilcox County: Treutlen won 43-8, Wheeler County won 47-13. Score vs. schedule: Treutlen’s average score is 32-13 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class A. Wheeler County’s average score is 32-23 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 18 linear miles (9th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wheeler County 25, Treutlen 21

Jenkins County (5-5) at Warren County (6-4) Seeding: Jenkins County is the No. 19 seed. Warren County is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Charley Waters (69-52 in 11 seasons at Jenkins County); Rashad Carter (6-4 in his first season at Warren County) Last meeting/series: Warren County won 35-27 on Aug. 21. It’s their first playoff meeting. Warren County leads the series 10-0-1. Playoff history: Jenkins County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Jenkins County has won its playoff opener three straight years. Warren County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Johnson County: Jenkins County lost 42-7, Warren County lost 35-0. Both played Glascock County: Jenkins County won 17-10, Warren County won 46-14. Score vs. schedule: Jenkins County’s average score is 24-21 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class A. Warren County’s average score is 24-23 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 60 linear miles (53rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Warren County 28, Jenkins County 16 Claxton (5-5) at Washington-Wilkes (8-2) Seeding: Claxton is the No. 27 seed. Washington-Wilkes is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Phillip Richards (5-15 in two seasons at Claxton, 11-59-1 overall); Alex Bradford (23-21 in four seasons at Washington-Wilkes)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Claxton is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2014. Claxton is seeking its first playoff win since 2001. Washington-Wilkes is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Washington-Wilkes is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2021. Common opponents: Both played Hancock Central: Claxton won 22-0, Washington-Wilkes won 54-8. Score vs. schedule: Claxton’s average score is 18-20 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 1A. Washington-Wilkes’ average score is 37-13 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 1A. Distance: 120 linear miles (89th-closest among 123 first-round games)