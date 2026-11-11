Tucker free safety Aaron Goode (18) intercepts the ball against Mays during the first half of a game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 5A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

M.L. King (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (10-0)