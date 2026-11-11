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AJC Varsity

Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 5A first-round game

Tucker free safety Aaron Goode (18) intercepts the ball against Mays during the first half of a game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Tucker free safety Aaron Goode (18) intercepts the ball against Mays during the first half of a game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 5A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association.

M.L. King (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (10-0)

  • Seeding: M.L. King is the No. 32 seed. Blessed Trinity is the No. 1 seed.
  • Rankings: M.L. King is unranked. Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 2.
  • Coaches: Joel Kight (22-21 in four seasons at M.L. King); Ed Dudley (37-10 in four seasons at Blessed Trinity, 249-130 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Blessed Trinity won 21-12 in 2005. The series is tied 1-1.
  • Playoff history: M.L. King is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Blessed Trinity is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fourth straight time. Blessed Trinity has won its playoff opener three straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: M.L. King’s average score is 35-20 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Blessed Trinity’s average score is 40-13 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 29 linear miles (19th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Blessed Trinity 42, M.L. King 0

Perry (5-5) at Cartersville (10-0)

  • Seeding: Perry is the No. 31 seed. Cartersville is the No. 2 seed.
  • Rankings: Perry is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 1.
  • Coaches: Kevin Smith (77-42 in ten seasons at Perry); Conor Foster (93-9 in eight seasons at Cartersville)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Perry is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. Cartersville is making its 15th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the 15th straight time. Cartersville has won its playoff opener 14 straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Perry’s average score is 39-27 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Cartersville’s average score is 54-6 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 133 linear miles (93rd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville 43, Perry 7

Dutchtown (7-3) at North Oconee (8-2)

  • Seeding: Dutchtown is the No. 30 seed. North Oconee is the No. 3 seed.
  • Rankings: Dutchtown is unranked. North Oconee is ranked No. 5.
  • Coaches: Kevon Glenn (10-10 in two seasons at Dutchtown); Tyler Aurandt (95-29 in ten seasons at North Oconee)
  • Last meeting/series: Dutchtown won 21-6 in 2005. Dutchtown leads the series 2-0.
  • Playoff history: Dutchtown is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. North Oconee is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the ninth straight time. North Oconee has won its playoff opener eight straight years.
  • Common opponents: Both played Stockbridge: Dutchtown lost 41-16, North Oconee won 38-24.
  • Score vs. schedule: Dutchtown’s average score is 31-17 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. North Oconee’s average score is 36-12 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 50 linear miles (47th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Oconee 35, Dutchtown 0

Griffin (6-4) at Dalton (8-2)

  • Seeding: Griffin is the No. 29 seed. Dalton is the No. 4 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Bernard Goodrum (13-8 in two seasons at Griffin, 20-29-1 overall); Chris Prewett (11-10 in two seasons at Dalton, 61-23 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Griffin won 28-14 in the 2005 Class 4A quarterfinals. It’s their second playoff meeting. Griffin leads the series 5-1.
  • Playoff history: Griffin is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2020. Dalton is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2023. Dalton is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2016.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Griffin’s average score is 26-26 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Dalton’s average score is 42-22 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 113 linear miles (83rd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dalton 35, Griffin 16

Southwest DeKalb (5-5) at Tucker (9-1)

  • Seeding: Southwest DeKalb is the No. 28 seed. Tucker is the No. 5 seed.
  • Rankings: Southwest DeKalb is unranked. Tucker is ranked No. 8.
  • Coaches: Marion Bell (23-20 in four seasons at Southwest DeKalb); Wayne Jones (32-22 in five seasons at Tucker)
  • Last meeting/series: Tucker won 20-7 on Oct. 9. It’s their third playoff meeting. Tucker leads the series 17-9-1.
  • Playoff history: Southwest DeKalb is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Tucker is making its 20th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2017. Tucker has lost its playoff opener eight straight years.
  • Common opponents: Both played Stephenson: Southwest DeKalb lost 29-7, Tucker won 21-14. Both played Druid Hills: Southwest DeKalb won 57-0, Tucker won 56-0. Both played Maynard Jackson: Southwest DeKalb won 37-0, Tucker won 35-7. Both played Lithonia: Southwest DeKalb lost 20-17, Tucker lost 28-21. Both played Banneker: Southwest DeKalb won 29-14, Tucker won 41-2. Both played Mays: Southwest DeKalb lost 34-31 Tucker won 28-0.
  • Score vs. schedule: Southwest DeKalb’s average score is 27-15 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Tucker’s average score is 34-11 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 10 linear miles (3rd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Tucker 31, Southwest DeKalb 13

Warner Robins (6-4) at Jefferson (8-2)

  • Seeding: Warner Robins is the No. 27 seed. Jefferson is the No. 6 seed.
  • Rankings: Warner Robins is unranked. Jefferson is ranked No. 4.
  • Coaches: Shane Sams (29-17 in four seasons at Warner Robins, 29-27 overall); Travis Noland (53-12 in five seasons at Jefferson, 237-99 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Warner Robins is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Jefferson is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fourth straight time. Jefferson has won its playoff opener three straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Warner Robins’ average score is 31-29 against the tenth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jefferson’s average score is 33-10 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 105 linear miles (74th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jefferson 28, Warner Robins 12

Villa Rica (6-4) at Cass (8-2)

  • Seeding: Villa Rica is the No. 26 seed. Cass is the No. 7 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Michael Hilbert (6-4 in his first season at Villa Rica); Steve Gates (46-33 in seven seasons at Cass)
  • Last meeting/series: Cass won 31-21 on Sept. 18. It’s their first playoff meeting. Villa Rica leads the series 10-5.
  • Playoff history: Villa Rica is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Cass is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time.
  • Common opponents: Both played Woodland (Cartersville): Villa Rica won 42-3, Cass won 42-21. Both played Cartersville: Villa Rica lost 58-0, Cass lost 50-0. Both played Allatoona: Villa Rica lost 39-19, Cass won 21-14. Both played Cedartown: Villa Rica won 45-32, Cass won 14-11. Both played Dalton: Villa Rica lost 57-19, Cass lost 38-14.
  • Score vs. schedule: Villa Rica’s average score is 28-27 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Cass’s average score is 29-25 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 40 linear miles (33rd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cass 28, Villa Rica 17

Centennial (6-4) at Mays (9-1)

  • Seeding: Centennial is the No. 25 seed. Mays is the No. 8 seed.
  • Rankings: Centennial is unranked. Mays is ranked No. 10.
  • Coaches: Adam Miller (21-22 in four seasons at Centennial, 26-38 overall); Reggie Austin (22-10 in three seasons at Mays)
  • Last meeting/series: Mays won 44-16 in the first round of the 2022 Class 5A playoffs. It’s their third playoff meeting. Mays leads the series 4-0.
  • Playoff history: Centennial is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Mays is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2023.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Centennial’s average score is 28-29 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Mays’ average score is 22-13 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 22 linear miles (14th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mays 30, Centennial 12

Cambridge (5-5) at Marist (8-2)

  • Seeding: Cambridge is the No. 24 seed. Marist is the No. 9 seed.
  • Rankings: Cambridge is unranked. Marist is ranked No. 3.
  • Coaches: Tyler Jones (24-11 in three seasons at Cambridge); Alan Chadwick (465-85 in 42 seasons at Marist)
  • Last meeting/series: Marist won 38-14 on Oct. 9. It’s their second playoff meeting. Marist leads the series 2-0.
  • Playoff history: Cambridge is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the third straight time. Marist is making its 33rd straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the 10th straight time. Marist has won its playoff opener nine straight years.
  • Common opponents: Both played Brookwood: Cambridge lost 52-7, Marist lost 27-21. Both played Centennial: Cambridge won 28-22, Marist won 50-14. Both played Blessed Trinity: Cambridge lost 35-17, Marist lost 17-14. Both played Sprayberry: Cambridge won 38-27, Marist won 35-0. Both played Chattahoochee: Cambridge won 49-14, Marist won 49-20. Both played St. Pius: Cambridge won 17-13, Marist won 31-0.
  • Score vs. schedule: Cambridge’s average score is 23-31 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Marist’s average score is 35-10 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 15 linear miles (7th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Marist 30, Cambridge 7

Jonesboro (7-3) at Central (Carrollton) (7-3)

  • Seeding: Jonesboro is the No. 23 seed. Central (Carrollton) is the No. 10 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Tim Floyd (109-85 in 18 seasons at Jonesboro); Umbrah Brown (40-8 in four seasons at Central (Carrollton), 46-13 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Central won 56-7 on Aug. 28. Central leads the series 3-0.
  • Playoff history: Jonesboro is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. Central (Carrollton) is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fifth straight time. Central (Carrollton) has won its playoff opener four straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Jonesboro’s average score is 28-17 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Central’s average score is 47-29 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 42 linear miles (37th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Central 35, Jonesboro 10

Whitewater (7-3) at Benedictine (8-2)

  • Seeding: Whitewater is the No. 22 seed. Benedictine is the No. 11 seed.
  • Rankings: Whitewater is unranked. Benedictine is ranked No. 9.
  • Coaches: Chad Frazier (46-31 in seven seasons at Whitewater, 116-96 overall); Danny Britt (171-39 in 16 seasons at Benedictine, 203-61 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Benedictine won 34-10 in the first round of the 2022 Class 4A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting.
  • Playoff history: Whitewater is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2021. Benedictine is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the 15th straight time. Benedictine has won its playoff opener 14 straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Whitewater’s average score is 31-23 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Benedictine’s average score is 39-25 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 219 linear miles (116th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Benedictine 35, Whitewater 18

Ola (8-2) at LaGrange (8-2)

  • Seeding: Ola is the No. 21 seed. LaGrange is the No. 12 seed.
  • Rankings: Ola is unranked. LaGrange is ranked No. 6.
  • Coaches: Dustin Adkins (28-5 in three seasons at Ola); Matt Napier (63-22 in seven seasons at LaGrange)
  • Last meeting/series: Ola won 26-16 on Sept. 3.
  • Playoff history: Ola is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024. LaGrange is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fourth straight time. LaGrange has won its playoff opener three straight years.
  • Common opponents: Both played Starr’s Mill: Ola won 54-0, LaGrange won 35-7. Both played Eagle’s Landing: Ola won 63-0, LaGrange won 44-0.
  • Score vs. schedule: Ola’s average score is 38-10 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. LaGrange’s average score is 35-13 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 65 linear miles (60th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: LaGrange 21, Ola 16

Cedartown (6-4) at Ware County (8-2)

  • Seeding: Cedartown is the No. 20 seed. Ware County is the No. 13 seed.
  • Rankings: Cedartown is unranked. Ware County is ranked No. 7.
  • Coaches: Tommy Atha (8-12 in two seasons at Cedartown, 187-78 overall); Jason Strickland (72-23 in eight seasons at Ware County, 171-62-1 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Cedartown is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2023. Ware County is making its 25th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the 20th straight time. Ware County has won its playoff opener 19 straight years.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Cedartown’s average score is 30-28 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Ware County’s average score is 30-10 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 255 linear miles (122nd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Ware County 29, Cedartown 7

Statesboro (7-3) at Richmond Academy (8-2)

  • Seeding: Statesboro is the No. 19 seed. Richmond Academy is the No. 14 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Matt Dobson (23-21 in four seasons at Statesboro); Keenan Grissett (19-22 in four seasons at Richmond Academy)
  • Last meeting/series: Richmond Academy won 41-14 on Oct. 9. It’s their first playoff meeting. Statesboro leads the series 5-3.
  • Playoff history: Statesboro is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Richmond Academy is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2020. Richmond Academy is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2020.
  • Common opponents: Both played Wayne County: Statesboro won 36-22, Richmond Academy won 41-14. Both played Benedictine: Statesboro lost 21-42, Richmond Academy lost 52-49. Both played Ware County: Statesboro lost 45-14, Richmond Academy lost 30-0. Both played Groves: Statesboro won 49-14, Richmond Academy won 67-0. Both played Evans: Statesboro won 36-35, Richmond Academy won 49-14. Both played Jenkins: Statesboro won 31-21, Richmond Academy won 35-21.
  • Score vs. schedule: Statesboro’s average score is 30-26 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Richmond Academy’s average score is 37-20 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 73 linear miles (66th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Richmond Academy 30, Statesboro 21

Flowery Branch (6-4) at Stockbridge (8-2)

  • Seeding: Flowery Branch is the No. 18 seed. Stockbridge is the No. 15 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Michael Perry (13-8 in two seasons at Flowery Branch, 57-50 overall); Kendrick Callier (16-15 in three seasons at Stockbridge)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Flowery Branch is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2021. Flowery Branch has lost its playoff opener three straight years. Stockbridge is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2023.
  • Common opponents: Both played North Oconee: Flowery Branch lost 31-6, Stockbridge lost 38-24.
  • Score vs. schedule: Flowery Branch’s average score is 26-30 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Stockbridge’s average score is 41-17 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 44 linear miles (41st-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Stockbridge 34, Flowery Branch 21

Lithonia (6-4) at Jones County (6-4)

  • Seeding: Lithonia is the No. 17 seed. Jones County is the No. 16 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Kevin Barnes (22-11 in three seasons at Lithonia); Justin Montgomery (13-7 in two seasons at Jones County)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Lithonia is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Jones County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2024.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 24-18 against the hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jones County’s average score is 33-25 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
  • Distance: 61 linear miles (57th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lithonia 21, Jones County 19 (the ratings favor the lower seed)