Take a look at every first-round matchup in 5A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association.
M.L. King (6-4) at Blessed Trinity (10-0)
- Seeding: M.L. King is the No. 32 seed. Blessed Trinity is the No. 1 seed.
- Rankings: M.L. King is unranked. Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 2.
- Coaches: Joel Kight (22-21 in four seasons at M.L. King); Ed Dudley (37-10 in four seasons at Blessed Trinity, 249-130 overall)
- Last meeting/series: Blessed Trinity won 21-12 in 2005. The series is tied 1-1.
- Playoff history: M.L. King is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the second straight time. Blessed Trinity is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the second round for the fourth straight time. Blessed Trinity has won its playoff opener three straight years.
- Common opponents: None.
- Score vs. schedule: M.L. King’s average score is 35-20 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Blessed Trinity’s average score is 40-13 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
- Distance: 29 linear miles (19th-closest among 123 first-round games)
- Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Blessed Trinity 42, M.L. King 0