AJC Varsity Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 4A first-round game An in-depth look at every GHSA football playoffs Class 4A first-round matchup. Share Stephenson’s Michael Miller makes a touchdown reception against Tucker at Hallford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 15 minutes ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 4A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? First-round previews for all classes: 7A | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | A | Private East Jackson (4-6) at Peach County (10-0) Seeding: East Jackson is the No. 32 seed. Peach County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: East Jackson is unranked. Peach County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Ashley Henderson (4-6 in his first season at East Jackson, 116-59 overall); Marquis Westbrook (35-11 in four seasons at Peach County, 85-20 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: East Jackson is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2009. Peach County is making its 36th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: East Jackson’s average score is 22-22 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Peach County’s average score is 50-20 against the hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 112 linear miles (80th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peach County 48, East Jackson 0

Related Story AJC Varsity Playoff Challenge is now open! Submit your brackets for each class. November 9, 2026 Westover (7-3) at West Laurens (6-4) Seeding: Westover is the No. 17 seed. West Laurens is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Corey Joyner (22-9 in three seasons at Westover, 74-64 overall); Kip Burdette (30-25 in five seasons at West Laurens) Last meeting/series: Westover won by forfeit in 2001. West Laurens had won that game 21-14 on the field. The series is tied 1-1.

Playoff history: Westover is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2013. West Laurens is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Westover’s average score is 26-13 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. West Laurens’ average score is 20-16 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 92 linear miles (72nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: West Laurens 19, Westover 14

Spalding (5-5) at Douglass (8-2) Seeding: Spalding is the No. 24 seed. Douglass is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Spalding is unranked. Douglass is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Nick Davis (48-67-1 in 11 seasons at Spalding, 112-168-2 overall); Stanley Pritchett (35-32 in six seasons at Douglass, 100-101 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Spalding is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Douglass is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Spalding’s average score is 23-29 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Douglass’ average score is 37-21 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 34 linear miles (23rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Douglass 33, Spalding 8

Harlem (6-4) at Baldwin (7-3) Seeding: Harlem is the No. 25 seed. Baldwin is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Mark Boiter (49-29 in seven seasons at Harlem); Kevin Patterson (18-14 in three seasons at Baldwin) Last meeting/series: Harlem won 41-18 in 2025. Harlem leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: Harlem is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Baldwin is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Harlem’s average score is 25-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Baldwin’s average score is 34-31 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 61 linear miles (54th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Baldwin 35, Harlem 14 Related Story Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every Class A first-round game November 11, 2026 Bainbridge (4-6) at Cairo (9-1) Seeding: Bainbridge is the No. 28 seed. Cairo is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Bainbridge is unranked. Cairo is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Jamey DuBose (4-6 in his first season at Bainbridge, 170-64 overall); David Coleman (41-16 in five seasons at Cairo) Last meeting/series: Cairo won 46-14 on Nov. 6. Cairo leads the series 38-37-7.

Playoff history: Bainbridge is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Cairo is making its 24th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: Both played Thomasville: Bainbridge lost 45-21, Cairo won 36-14. Both played Shaw: Bainbridge won 25-10, Cairo won 53-25. Both played Hardaway: Bainbridge won 42-12, Cairo won 52-13. Both played Westover: Bainbridge lost 21-17, Cairo won 25-0. Both played Spencer: Bainbridge lost 26-7, Cairo won 49-21. Both played Monroe: Bainbridge won 25-15, Cairo won 40-0. Both played Columbus: Bainbridge won 41-0, Cairo won 75-0. Both played Dougherty: Bainbridge lost 27-20, Cairo lost 26-23. Score vs. schedule: Bainbridge’s average score is 23-22 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cairo’s average score is 44-13 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 17 linear miles (eighth-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cairo 35, Bainbridge 7

Oconee County (6-4) at Northwest Whitfield (8-2) Seeding: Oconee County is the No. 21 seed. Northwest Whitfield is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Ben Hall (34-26 in five seasons at Oconee County, 119-51 overall); Josh Robinson (110-63 in 16 seasons at Northwest Whitfield) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 3A first-round game, which Oconee County won 39-37. It’s their fourth playoff meeting. Oconee County leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: Oconee County is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Northwest Whitfield is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2021.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Oconee County’s average score is 27-19 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Northwest Whitfield’s average score is 35-19 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 113 linear miles (81st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Oconee County 24, Northwest Whitfield 21 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Adairsville (7-3) at North Hall (8-2) Seeding: Adairsville is the No. 20 seed. North Hall is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Adairsville is unranked. North Hall is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Jon Cudd (35-19 in five seasons at Adairsville); Sean Pender (39-17 in five seasons at North Hall, 167-109-1 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Adairsville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. North Hall is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: Both played Pickens: Adairsville won 35-14, North Hall won 49-13. Score vs. schedule: Adairsville’s average score is 27-15 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. North Hall’s average score is 44-22 against the 49th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 61 linear miles (56th-closest among 123 first-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Hall 28, Adairsville 20 Related Story Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 2A first-round game November 11, 2026 Heritage (Ringgold) (4-6) at Sandy Creek (10-0) Seeding: Heritage is the No. 29 seed. Sandy Creek is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Heritage is unranked. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Jeremy New (11-10 in two seasons at Heritage); Darius Smiley (42-6 in four seasons at Sandy Creek, 68-42 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Heritage is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. Sandy Creek is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Sandy Creek has won five straight playoff games and is the defending Class 3A champion.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Heritage’s average score is 26-31 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 41-6 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 103 linear miles (73rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek 46, Heritage 0 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) (4-6) at Troup (9-1) Seeding: Mount Zion is the No. 31 seed. Troup is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Mount Zion is unranked. Troup is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Willie Binyard (14-37 in five seasons at Mount Zion); Tanner Glisson (95-43 in 12 seasons at Troup, 105-54 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Mount Zion is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2008. Troup is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Common opponents: Both played Hampton: Mount Zion lost 42-16, Troup won 40-0. Score vs. schedule: Mount Zion’s average score is 23-25 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Troup’s average score is 44-17 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 56 linear miles (51st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Troup 41, Mount Zion 0

White County (8-2) at Spencer (7-3) Seeding: White County is the No. 18 seed. Spencer is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Chad Bennett (23-28 in five seasons at White County); Joe Kegler (39-26 in six seasons at Spencer, 71-58 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: White County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2013. Spencer is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: White County’s average score is 28-21 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Spencer’s average score is 29-20 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 165 linear miles (99th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Spencer 28, White County 13 Related Story Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 3A first-round game November 11, 2026 Howard (5-5) at Calhoun (6-4) Seeding: Howard is the No. 23 seed. Calhoun is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Howard is unranked. Calhoun is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Trey Porter (11-19 in three seasons at Howard); Clay Stephenson (73-27 in eight seasons at Calhoun) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Howard is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Calhoun is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: Both played Troup: Howard lost 42-14, Calhoun lost 42-0. Score vs. schedule: Howard’s average score is 24-31 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Calhoun’s average score is 29-26 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 130 linear miles (90th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calhoun 28, Howard 20

New Hampstead (5-5) at Stephenson (9-1) Seeding: New Hampstead is the No. 26 seed. Stephenson is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: New Hampstead is unranked. Stephenson is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Kyle Hockman (39-42 in eight seasons at New Hampstead, 178-104 overall); Marcus Jelks (52-18 in six seasons at Stephenson, 90-63 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: New Hampstead is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Stephenson is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: New Hampstead’s average score is 24-25 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Stephenson’s average score is 41-11 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 207 linear miles (109th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Stephenson 35, New Hampstead 7 Gilmer (5-5) at Dougherty (9-1) Seeding: Gilmer is the No. 27 seed. Dougherty is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Gilmer is unranked. Dougherty is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Paul Standard (31-33 in six seasons at Gilmer, 205-105 overall); Uyl Joyner (17-24 in four seasons at Dougherty) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Gilmer is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Dougherty is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Dougherty is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2005. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Gilmer’s average score is 34-31 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Dougherty’s average score is 36-15 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 215 linear miles (113th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dougherty 36, Gilmer 14

Related Story Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 5A first-round game November 11, 2026 Woodland (Stockbridge) (7-3) at Hampton (7-3) Seeding: Woodland is the No. 22 seed. Hampton is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Robert Cummings (14-26 in four seasons at Woodland); Chad Ashley (51-81 in 13 seasons at Hampton) Last meeting/series: Hampton won 41-34 on Oct. 30. Hampton leads the series 6-1. Playoff history: Woodland is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. Hampton is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Hampton is hosting a playoff game for the first time.

Common opponents: Both played Fayette County: Woodland won 44-9, Hampton won 27-7. Both played North Clayton: Woodland lost 49-47, Hampton won 28-6. Both played Mount Zion (Jonesboro): Woodland won 20-14, Hampton won 42-16. Both played McDonough: Woodland (Stockbridge) won 37-32, Hampton won 35-0. Both played Sandy Creek: Woodland lost 63-6, Hampton lost 34-7. Both played Riverdale: Woodland (Stockbridge) won 56-19, Hampton won 54-0. Both played Luella: Woodland won 48-6, Hampton won 44-7. Score vs. schedule: Woodland’s average score is 36-26 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Hampton’s average score is 30-18 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 14 linear miles (6th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hampton 34, Woodland 20 North Clayton (7-3) at Mary Persons (6-4) Seeding: North Clayton is the No. 19 seed. Mary Persons is the No. 14 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Cap Burnett (36-76 in 11 seasons at North Clayton); Brian Nelson (121-55 in 15 seasons at Mary Persons) Last meeting/series: Mary Persons won 45-12 in the first round of the 2016 Class 4A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: North Clayton is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2009. Mary Persons is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: North Clayton’s average score is 27-21 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Mary Persons’ average score is 33-22 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 53 linear miles (50th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mary Persons 28, North Clayton 18 Shaw (5-5) at Monroe Area (10-0) Seeding: Shaw is the No. 30 seed. Monroe Area is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Shaw is unranked. Monroe Area is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Johnny Garner (17-25 in four seasons at Shaw); Kevin Reach (86-30 in 10 seasons at Monroe Area, 132-66 overall) Last meeting/series: Monroe Area won 21-14 in the first round of the 2012 Class 4A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting.