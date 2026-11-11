AJC Varsity Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 3A first-round game An in-depth look at every GHSA football playoffs 3A first-round matchup. Share KIPP Atlanta's Lawrence Moreland (15) passes against North Cobb Christian during the first half a high school football game between KIPP Atlanta and North Cobb Christian, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Kennesaw, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 3A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Jackson (4-6) at Appling County (10-0) Seeding: Jackson is the No. 32 seed. Appling County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Jackson is unranked. Appling County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Thomas Clark (12-20 in three seasons at Jackson, 39-31 overall); John David Sellers (10-0 in his first season at Appling County) Last meeting/series: Jackson won 31-21 in 2004 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: Jackson is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2019. Jackson has lost its playoff opener five straight years. Appling County is making its 10th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time.

Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Jackson’s average score is 30-27 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Appling County’s average score is 39-7 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 142 linear miles (94th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Appling County 42, Jackson 0

Worth County (5-4) at Lamar County (7-3) Seeding: Worth County is the No. 17 seed. Lamar County is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Jeff Hammond (42-17 in five seasons at Worth County, 43-26 overall); Travis Ellington (51-16 in six seasons at Lamar County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Worth County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Worth County has won five straight playoff games and is the defending Class A Division I champion. Lamar County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Worth County’s average score is 29-22 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Lamar County’s average score is 29-13 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 106 linear miles (75th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Worth County 21, Lamar County 20 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Related Story AJC Varsity Playoff Challenge is now open! Submit your brackets for each class. Miller Grove (6-4) at Hapeville Charter (7-3) Seeding: Miller Grove is the No. 24 seed. Hapeville Charter is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Miller Grove is unranked. Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Melvin Brown (35-29 in six seasons at Miller Grove); Winston Gordon (101-75-2 in 16 seasons at Hapeville Charter) Last meeting/series: Hapeville Charter won 34-7 on Oct. 1. It’s their first playoff meeting. Hapeville Charter leads the series 5-0. Playoff history: Miller Grove is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Hapeville Charter is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.

Common opponents: Both played Columbia: Miller Grove lost 42-10, Hapeville Charter lost 34-21. Both played McNair: Miller Grove won 35-6, Hapeville Charter won 34-21. Both played Carver (Atlanta): Miller Grove won 20-8, Hapeville Charter won 35-0. Both played Redan: Miller Grove won 28-7, Hapeville Charter won 45-0. Both played South Atlanta: Miller Grove won 24-14, Hapeville Charter won 35-0. Both played Cedar Grove: Miller Grove won 28-7, Hapeville Charter won 63-7. Score vs. schedule: Miller Grove’s average score is 21-16 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Hapeville Charter’s average score is 31-21 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 22 linear miles (13th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hapeville Charter 34, Miller Grove 7 Westside (Augusta) (5-5) at Pierce County (8-2) Seeding: Westside (Augusta) is the No. 25 seed. Pierce County is the No. 8 seed.

Rankings: Westside (Augusta) is unranked. Pierce County is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Cedric Mason (15-7 in two seasons at Westside (Augusta)); Ryan Herring (89-14 in eight seasons at Pierce County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Westside (Augusta) is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Pierce County is making its 16th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 11th straight time. Pierce County has won its playoff opener 10 straight years. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Westside (Augusta)’s average score is 31-23 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Pierce County’s average score is 43-15 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 151 linear miles (97th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Pierce County 39, Westside (Augusta) 13 Related Story GHSA moves some first-round playoff games due to officials shortage Beach (5-5) at Columbia (8-2) Seeding: Beach is the No. 28 seed. Columbia is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Beach is unranked. Columbia is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Michael Thompson (18-41 in six seasons at Beach, 121-72-1 overall); Greg Barnett (45-31 in seven seasons at Columbia) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Beach is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Columbia is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Columbia has won its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Beach’s average score is 27-33 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Columbia’s average score is 41-14 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 216 linear miles (114th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Columbia 45, Beach 0

LaFayette (7-3) at Lumpkin County (7-3) Seeding: LaFayette is the No. 21 seed. Lumpkin County is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Lee Bohannon (7-3 in his first season at LaFayette); Heath Webb (40-16 in five seasons at Lumpkin County, 101-83 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: LaFayette is in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Lumpkin County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: LaFayette’s average score is 32-26 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Lumpkin County’s average score is 32-25 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 72 linear miles (65th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lumpkin County 35, LaFayette 14 Elbert County (5-5) at Callaway (7-3) Seeding: Elbert County is the No. 20 seed. Callaway is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Andy Dyer (10-12 in two seasons at Elbert County, 107-64 overall); Pete Wiggins (202-68 in 22 seasons at Callaway) Last meeting/series: Callaway won 27-14 in 2018 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. It’s their second playoff meeting.

Playoff history: Elbert County is making its 14th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Elbert County has won its playoff opener four straight years. Callaway is making its 21st straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 15th straight time. Callaway is hosting a playoff game for the first time and has won its playoff opener 14 straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Elbert County’s average score is 21-29 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Callaway’s average score is 33-22 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 145 linear miles (95th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Callaway 26, Elbert County 21

Washington County (4-6) at Rockmart (8-2) Seeding: Washington County is the No. 29 seed. Rockmart is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Washington County is unranked. Rockmart is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Jay Ware (4-6 in his first season at Washington County); Richard Fendley Jr. (8-2 in his first season at Rockmart, 89-46 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Washington County is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Washington County has lost its playoff opener seven straight years. Rockmart is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Rockmart has won its playoff opener four straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Washington County’s average score is 29-24 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Rockmart’s average score is 43-16 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 147 linear miles (96th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rockmart 33, Washington County 14 Temple (3-7) at Toombs County (9-1) Seeding: Temple is the No. 31 seed. Toombs County is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Temple is unranked. Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Steven Humphrey (3-7 in his first season at Temple); Buddy Martin (46-6 in four seasons at Toombs County) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which Toombs County won 50-6. It’s their second playoff meeting.

Playoff history: Temple is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Toombs County is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time. Toombs County has won its playoff opener three straight years. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Temple’s average score is 21-33 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Toombs County’s average score is 52-8 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 189 linear miles (103rd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County 43, Temple 0

Related Story Full list of 2026-27 Georgia high school football offseason coaching changes Burke County (7-3) at Carver (Columbus) (6-4) Seeding: Burke County is the No. 18 seed. Carver (Columbus) is the No. 15 seed. Rankings: Burke County is unranked. Carver (Columbus) is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Franklin Stephens (39-11 in four seasons at Burke County, 199-55-1 overall); Jarvis Jones (21-4 in two seasons at Carver (Columbus)) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 2A semifinal, which Carver (Columbus) won 33-14. It’s their fourth playoff meeting. Carver (Columbus) leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Burke County is making its 20th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Carver (Columbus) is making its 21st straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Carver (Columbus) has won its playoff opener seven straight years, has won 10 straight playoff games and has won the last two Class 2A titles.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Burke County’s average score is 29-16 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Carver (Columbus)’s average score is 26-24 against the hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 177 linear miles (101st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver (Columbus) 23, Burke County 20 Pike County (6-4) at Hephzibah (8-2) Seeding: Pike County is the No. 23 seed. Hephzibah is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Stephen Holmes (15-16 in three seasons at Pike County, 40-28 overall); Daniel Dorsey (34-36 in seven seasons at Hephzibah) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Pike County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2024 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Hephzibah is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Hephzibah is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2018. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Pike County’s average score is 28-28 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Hephzibah’s average score is 37-18 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 131 linear miles (91st-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hephzibah 34, Pike County 14

Haralson County (3-7) at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (7-3) Seeding: Haralson County is the No. 26 seed. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Haralson County is unranked. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Randy Crutchfield (11-20 in three seasons at Haralson County); Corey Jarvis (12-9 in two seasons at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 132-95 overall) Last meeting/series: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 35-0 on Nov. 6. It’s their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Haralson County is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2021. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is hosting a playoff game for the first time.

Common opponents: Both played Holy Innocents: Haralson County lost 42-9, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate lost 13-12. Both played Temple: Haralson County lost 38-21, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 46-0. Both played Therrell: Haralson County won 17-0, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 35-8. Both played Lovett: Haralson County lost 27-3, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 34-0. Both played Wesleyan: Haralson County lost 42-21, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate lost 14-7. Both played North Cobb Christian: Haralson County lost 13-0, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 48-17. Score vs. schedule: Haralson County’s average score is 13-25 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 3A. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s average score is 34-11 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 46 linear miles (42nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34, Haralson County 0 North Murray (4-6) at Ringgold (9-1) Seeding: North Murray is the No. 27 seed. Ringgold is the No. 6 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Preston Poag (79-45 in 11 seasons at North Murray, 103-65 overall); Austin Crisp (29-15 in four seasons at Ringgold) Last meeting/series: Ringgold won 33-20 on Sept. 25. It’s their first playoff meeting. Ringgold leads the series 7-6. Playoff history: North Murray is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time. Ringgold is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024. Common opponents: Both played Heritage (Ringgold): North Murray lost 34-14, Ringgold won 42-28. Both played LaFayette: North Murray lost 35-21, Ringgold won 43-36. Both played Union County: North Murray won 34-28, Ringgold won 28-6. Both played Rockmart: North Murray lost 42-7, Ringgold lost 59-22. Both played Sonoraville: North Murray won 28-12, Ringgold won 49-21. Both played Coahulla Creek: North Murray won 35-25, Ringgold won 42-7. Both played Murray County: North Murray won 35-14, Ringgold won 35-20.

Score vs. schedule: North Murray’s average score is 21-30 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Ringgold’s average score is 36-21 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 19 linear miles (11th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Ringgold 34, North Murray 17 Thomson (5-5) at Northeast (8-2) Seeding: Thomson is the No. 22 seed. Northeast is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Thomson is unranked. Northeast is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Michael Youngblood (78-33 in nine seasons at Thomson, 88-45 overall); Jeremy Wiggins (72-34 in nine seasons at Northeast) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Thomson is making its 17th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 12th straight time. Thomson has won its playoff opener 11 straight years. Northeast is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Thomson’s average score is 30-21 against the tenth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Northeast’s average score is 41-13 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 78 linear miles (68th-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northeast 26, Thomson 20

Crisp County (7-3) at Stephens County (7-3) Seeding: Crisp County is the No. 19 seed. Stephens County is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Justin Newman (11-10 in two seasons at Crisp County, 16-36 overall); Thomas Flowers (13-9 in two seasons at Stephens County) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which Stephens County won 24-21. It’s their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: Crisp County is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2023. Stephens County is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the sixth straight time. Stephens County has won its playoff opener five straight years.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Crisp County’s average score is 34-21 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Stephens County’s average score is 32-23 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 182 linear miles (102nd-closest among 123 first-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Stephens County 28, Crisp County 21 Murray County (5-5) at Hart County (9-1) Seeding: Murray County is the No. 30 seed. Hart County is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Murray County is unranked. Hart County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Jason Allen (7-13 in two seasons at Murray County); Biff Parson (9-1 in his first season at Hart County, 124-44 overall)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Murray County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2001. Hart County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2019. Hart County is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Murray County’s average score is 16-22 against the 57th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Hart County’s average score is 42-21 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 110 linear miles (76th-closest among 123 first-round games)