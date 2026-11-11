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AJC Varsity

Score projections, history, schedule strengths for every 6A first-round game

Maxwell Ratings predict four road teams to win their openers.
Sequoyah defensive back Ethan Bispham (left) makes a tackle on Lee County tight end Carter Blackwell during their game in September. Both teams are ranked in Class 6A and will host playoff games this weekend. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Sequoyah defensive back Ethan Bispham (left) makes a tackle on Lee County tight end Carter Blackwell during their game in September. Both teams are ranked in Class 6A and will host playoff games this weekend. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Take a look at every first-round matchup in 6A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association.

Veterans (4-6) at Thomas County Central (10-0)

  • Seeding: Veterans is the No. 32 seed. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed.
  • Rankings: Veterans is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 1.
  • Coaches: Steven Devoursney (6-14 in two seasons at Veterans, 188-82 overall); Justin Rogers (63-3 in five seasons at Thomas County Central, 134-25 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Thomas County Central won 55-12 on Oct. 2. Thomas County Central leads the series 6-3.
  • Playoff history: Veterans is in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2019. Thomas County Central is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Thomas County Central has won won five straight playoff games. Thomas County Central is the defending Class 5A champion.
  • Common opponents: Both played Lee County: Veterans lost 49-0, Thomas County Central won 49-26. Both played Northside (Warner Robins): Veterans won 24-21, Thomas County Central won 52-7. Both played Houston County: Veterans lost 42-0, Thomas County Central won 43-3. Both played Tift County: Veterans lost 28-17, Thomas County Central won 63-7. Both played Coffee: Veterans lost 42-8, Thomas County Central won 26-7.
  • Score vs. schedule: Veterans’ average score is 16-32 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 51-10 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 115 linear miles (87th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 50, Veterans 0

Roswell (7-3) at Effingham County (7-3)

  • Seeding: Roswell is the No. 17 seed. Effingham County is the No. 16 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Jonathan Thompson (19-5 in two seasons at Roswell); John Ford (41-23 in six seasons at Effingham County, 102-40 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Roswell is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the eighth straight time. Effingham County is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Roswell’s average score is 35-20 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Effingham County’s average score is 37-21 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 212 linear miles (110th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Roswell 31, Effingham County 14 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

South Effingham (7-3) at Clarke Central (8-2)

  • Seeding: South Effingham is the No. 24 seed. Clarke Central is the No. 9 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Loren Purvis (17-23 in four seasons at South Effingham); David Perno (81-46 in 11 seasons at Clarke Central)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: South Effingham is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2012. Clarke Central is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: South Effingham’s average score is 27-21 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Clarke Central’s average score is 27-13 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 170 linear miles (100th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Clarke Central 27, South Effingham 7

Shiloh (7-3) at Creekside (9-1)

  • Seeding: Shiloh is the No. 25 seed. Creekside is the No. 8 seed.
  • Rankings: Shiloh is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 2.
  • Coaches: Tino Ierulli (38-47 in eight seasons at Shiloh); Maurice Dixon (90-34 in 10 seasons at Creekside)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Shiloh is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2021. Creekside is making its ninth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the ninth straight time. Creekside has won five straight playoff games. Creekside is the defending Class 4A champion.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Shiloh’s average score is 28-13 against the 60th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Creekside’s average score is 50-10 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 37 linear miles (27th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 47, Shiloh 0

Loganville (5-5) at East Paulding (10-0)

  • Seeding: Loganville is the No. 28 seed. East Paulding is the No. 5 seed.
  • Rankings: Loganville is unranked. East Paulding is ranked No. 9.
  • Coaches: Nic Snowden (6-14 in two seasons at Loganville); Van Spence (26-7 in three seasons at East Paulding, 45-49 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Loganville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. East Paulding is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Loganville’s average score is 24-28 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. East Paulding’s average score is 41-14 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 51 linear miles (48th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: East Paulding 42, Loganville 0

Dunwoody (8-2) at Bradwell Institute (8-2)

  • Seeding: Dunwoody is the No. 21 seed. Bradwell Institute is the No. 12 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Matthew Schmitz (13-8 in two seasons at Dunwoody); John Adams (8-2 in his first season at Bradwell Institute, 41-13 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Dunwoody is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2009. Bradwell Institute is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Bradwell Institute is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2008.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Dunwoody’s average score is 36-16 against the 63rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Bradwell Institute’s average score is 46-35 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 214 linear miles (112th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bradwell Institute 38, Dunwoody 21

Newnan (6-4) at Habersham Central (6-4)

  • Seeding: Newnan is the No. 20 seed. Habersham Central is the No. 13 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Chip Walker (59-49 in 10 seasons at Newnan, 186-75-1 overall); Benji Harrison (52-74 in 12 seasons at Habersham Central, 64-94 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Newnan is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time. Habersham Central is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Newnan’s average score is 33-26 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Habersham Central’s average score is 26-25 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 111 linear miles (79th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Newnan 31, Habersham Central 20 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Tift County (4-6) at Coffee (8-2)

  • Seeding: Tift County is the No. 29 seed. Coffee is the No. 4 seed.
  • Rankings: Tift County is unranked. Coffee is ranked No. 8.
  • Coaches: Jeff Littleton (9-21 in three seasons at Tift County, 100-67 overall); Mike Coe (48-15 in five seasons at Coffee, 178-43-1 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Coffee won 35-14 on Sept. 25. Coffee leads the series 18-14.
  • Playoff history: Tift County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Coffee is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2024.
  • Common opponents: Both played Houston County: Tift County lost 56-28, Coffee won 27-13. Both played Lee County: Tift County lost 49-14, Coffee lost 15-6. Both played Northside (Warner Robins): Tift County lost 25-24, Coffee won 37-7. Both played Thomas County Central: Tift County lost 63-7, Coffee lost 26-7. Both played Veterans: Tift County won 28-17, Coffee won 42-8.
  • Score vs. schedule: Tift County’s average score is 23-30 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Coffee’s average score is 32-12 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 40 linear miles (32nd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Coffee 34, Tift County 0

Northside (Warner Robins) (3-7) at Lee County (9-1)

  • Seeding: Northside is the No. 31 seed. Lee County is the No. 2 seed.
  • Rankings: Northside is unranked. Lee County is ranked No. 3.
  • Coaches: Daniel “Boone” Williams (4-16 in two seasons at Northside, 67-33 overall); Dean Fabrizio (163-55 in 18 seasons at Lee County, 175-61 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Lee County won 37-0 on Oct. 16. It’s their third playoff meeting. The last one was the 2018 Class 6A final, which Lee County won 14-0. Lee County leads the series 10-5.
  • Playoff history: Northside is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Lee County is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 11th straight time.
  • Common opponents: Both played Thomas County Central: Northside lost 52-7, Lee County lost 49-26. Both played Veterans: Northside lost 24-21, Lee County won 49-0. Both played Coffee: Northside lost 7-37, Lee County won 15-6. Both played Tift County: Northside won 25-24, Lee County won 49-14. Both played Houston County: Northside lost 58-35, Lee County won 49-7.
  • Score vs. schedule: Northside’s average score is 19-31 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Lee County’s average score is 39-16 against the hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 69 linear miles (62nd-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lee County 42, Northside 0

Houston County (5-5) at Kell (8-2)

  • Seeding: Houston County is the No. 18 seed. Kell is the No. 15 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Jeremy Edwards (42-18 in five seasons at Houston County); Bobby May (45-14 in five seasons at Kell, 85-33 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Houston County is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Kell is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the third straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Houston County’s average score is 38-34 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Kell’s average score is 38-20 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 115 linear miles (86th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Houston County 34, Kell 26 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Woodward Academy (6-4) at Hughes (8-2)

  • Seeding: Woodward Academy is the No. 23 seed. Hughes is the No. 10 seed.
  • Rankings: Woodward Academy is unranked. Hughes is ranked No. 10.
  • Coaches: John Hunt (155-47 in 16 seasons at Woodward Academy); Andrico Hines (20-3 in two seasons at Hughes, 25-17-1 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: Hughes won 28-7 on Oct. 16. It’s their second playoff meeting. Hughes won the first 56-28 in the 2022 Class 6A quarterfinals. Hughes leads the series 2-0.
  • Playoff history: Woodward Academy is making its 19th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 14th straight time. Hughes is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight time.
  • Common opponents: Both played Tri-Cities: Woodward Academy won 31-6, Hughes won 56-6. Both played Morrow: Woodward Academy won 40-6, Hughes won 66-6. Both played Northside: Woodward Academy won 17-7, Hughes won 53-0. Both played McIntosh: Woodward Academy won 37-7, Hughes won 54-0. Both played Lovejoy: Woodward Academy won 28-14, Hughes won 49-0. Both played Newnan: Woodward Academy lost 20-14, Hughes won 47-28. Both played Creekside: Woodward Academy lost 56-21, Hughes lost 23-0.
  • Score vs. schedule: Woodward Academy’s average score is 23-15 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Hughes’ average score is 41-10 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 11 linear miles (4th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hughes 28, Woodward Academy 0

Walnut Grove (5-5) at Sequoyah (9-1)

  • Seeding: Walnut Grove is the No. 26 seed. Sequoyah is the No. 7 seed.
  • Rankings: Walnut Grove is unranked. Sequoyah is ranked No. 7.
  • Coaches: Robert Andrews (35-57 in nine seasons at Walnut Grove, 49-76 overall); James Teter (116-82 in 18 seasons at Sequoyah, 157-115 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Walnut Grove is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Sequoyah is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fourth straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Walnut Grove’s average score is 23-23 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Sequoyah’s average score is 46-10 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 43 linear miles (38th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sequoyah 44, Walnut Grove 0

New Manchester (7-3) at Heritage (Conyers) (9-1)

  • Seeding: New Manchester is the No. 22 seed. Heritage is the No. 11 seed.
  • Rankings: Both are unranked.
  • Coaches: Olten Downs (27-14 in four seasons at New Manchester, 82-52 overall); Quincy Carter (9-1 in his first season at Heritage)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: New Manchester is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2020. Heritage is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2017. Heritage is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: New Manchester’s average score is 28-13 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Heritage’s average score is 38-9 against the 64th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 36 linear miles (25th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: New Manchester 21, Heritage 16 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Lassiter (8-2) at Gainesville (7-3)

  • Seeding: Lassiter is the No. 19 seed. Gainesville is the No. 14 seed.
  • Rankings: Lassiter is unranked. Gainesville is ranked No. 5.
  • Coaches: Sean Thom (26-54 in eight seasons at Lassiter); Santavious Bryant (7-3 in his first season at Gainesville, 44-8 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Lassiter is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2011. Gainesville is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Lassiter’s average score is 39-17 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Gainesville’s average score is 39-17 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 40 linear miles (34th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Gainesville 35, Lassiter 13

Creekview (6-4) at Jackson County (10-0)

  • Seeding: Creekview is the No. 30 seed. Jackson County is the No. 3 seed.
  • Rankings: Creekview is unranked. Jackson County is ranked No. 6.
  • Coaches: Trevor Williams (48-35 in eight seasons at Creekview); Korey Mobbs (33-11 in four seasons at Jackson County, 99-45 overall)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Creekview is making its second straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Jackson County is making its third straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the second straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Creekview’s average score is 23-16 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Jackson County’s average score is 46-15 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 38 linear miles (31st-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jackson County 35, Creekview 0

Northside (6-4) at Milton (9-1)

  • Seeding: Northside is the No. 27 seed. Milton is the No. 6 seed.
  • Rankings: Northside is unranked. Milton is ranked No. 4.
  • Coaches: Brycen Freeman (6-4 in his first season at Northside); Ben Reaves Jr. (55-11 in five seasons at Milton)
  • Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
  • Playoff history: Northside is in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2022. Milton is making its 11th straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the 10th straight time.
  • Common opponents: None.
  • Score vs. schedule: Northside’s average score is 20-25 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Milton’s average score is 45-20 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
  • Distance: 111 linear miles (78th-closest among 123 first-round games)
  • Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Milton 42, Northside 6