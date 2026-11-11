Take a look at every first-round matchup in 6A. All information and records in this roundup are pulled from the High School Football Historians’ Association.
Veterans (4-6) at Thomas County Central (10-0)
- Seeding: Veterans is the No. 32 seed. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed.
- Rankings: Veterans is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 1.
- Coaches: Steven Devoursney (6-14 in two seasons at Veterans, 188-82 overall); Justin Rogers (63-3 in five seasons at Thomas County Central, 134-25 overall)
- Last meeting/series: Thomas County Central won 55-12 on Oct. 2. Thomas County Central leads the series 6-3.
- Playoff history: Veterans is in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2019. Thomas County Central is making its seventh straight playoff appearance and is trying to reach the round of 16 for the fifth straight time. Thomas County Central has won won five straight playoff games. Thomas County Central is the defending Class 5A champion.
- Common opponents: Both played Lee County: Veterans lost 49-0, Thomas County Central won 49-26. Both played Northside (Warner Robins): Veterans won 24-21, Thomas County Central won 52-7. Both played Houston County: Veterans lost 42-0, Thomas County Central won 43-3. Both played Tift County: Veterans lost 28-17, Thomas County Central won 63-7. Both played Coffee: Veterans lost 42-8, Thomas County Central won 26-7.
- Score vs. schedule: Veterans’ average score is 16-32 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 51-10 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
- Distance: 115 linear miles (87th-closest among 123 first-round games)
- Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 50, Veterans 0